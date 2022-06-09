- EUR/USD could not sustain the uptick beyond 1.0770.
- Next on the downside emerges the June low around 1.0630.
EUR/USD’s ECB-induced bullish attempt ran out of steam in the 1.0770 region on Thursday.
The inability of spot to surpass the 4-month resistance line near 1.0740 carries the potential to spark a corrective leg lower sooner rather than later. That said, there is an initial support at the so far June low at 1.0627 (June 1).
In the longer run, the pair’s bearish view is expected to prevail as long as it trades below the 200-day SMA at 1.1209.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0695
|Today Daily Change
|92
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.0717
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0636
|Daily SMA50
|1.0699
|Daily SMA100
|1.0941
|Daily SMA200
|1.1217
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0748
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0672
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0787
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0627
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0787
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.035
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0719
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0701
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0635
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0599
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0753
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0789
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.083
