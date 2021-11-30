EUR/USD Price Analysis: Interim hurdle comes at 1.1374/89

- EUR/USD resumes the upside and revisits the 1.1370 zone.
- Further upside is seen initially challenging the 1.1374/89 band.
EUR/USD gathers extra pace and surpasses the 1.1300 barrier on quite a convincing fashion on Tuesday.
In case the recovery picks up further impulse, then the pair is forecast to test 1.1374 (November 18) ahead of the minor hurdle at the 20-day SMA at 1.1389.
The probability of further losses remains unchanged as long as EUR/USD trades below the 2-month resistance line (off September’s peak) near 1.1560. In the longer run, the offered stance in spot is expected to persist while below the 200-day SMA at 1.1828.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1367
|Today Daily Change
|88
|Today Daily Change %
|0.78
|Today daily open
|1.1279
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1401
|Daily SMA50
|1.1533
|Daily SMA100
|1.1663
|Daily SMA200
|1.1833
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1322
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1258
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1324
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1186
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1692
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1283
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1298
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1251
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1223
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1187
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1315
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1351
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1379
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to two-week highs, aproaches 1.1400
EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum in the second half of the day on Tuesday and closes in on 1.1400 with the dollar facing unabated selling pressure. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is down nearly 5% as safe-haven flows dominate the financial markets.
GBP/USD advances to mid-1.3300s on renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum during the European trading hours and climbed to 1.3350 area as the greenback remains under selling pressure amid slumping US Treasury bond yields. Investors await FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony.
Gold spikes above $1,800 as focus shifts to Powell's testimony
Gold shot higher in the early American session on Tuesday and climbed above $1,800. Falling US Treasury bond yields ahead of FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before US Senate Banking Committee help XAU/USD's gather bullish momentum.
Three major overlooked factors why Ethereum price is about to skyrocket
Ethereum price has been consolidating after the cryptocurrency registered a new all-time high on November 10. Although ETH has been moving sideways, a few factors suggest that the token may be preparing for a massive take-off.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?