EUR/USD Price Analysis: Impending bear cross, weekly resistance favor sellers below 1.2200

  • EUR/USD remains pressured despite Friday’s bounce off 1.2100.
  • Impending bearish cross, weekly descending trend line raise bars for buyers.
  • Weekend comments from US Treasury Secretary Yellen keep sellers hopeful.

EUR/USD stays depressed below 1.2200, around 1.2165 by the press time, amid a sluggish start to the week. In doing so, the currency major pair remains below a one-week-old falling trend line amid a looming bearish cross of the 100-SMA to 50-SMA.

Even if MACD teases bull’s entry, comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, favoring Fed rate hike, restrict EUR/USD buyers cheering Friday’s negative surprise from the US employment report for May.

It should, however, be noted that horizontal lines from May 28 and 13, respectively around 1.2130 and 1.2100, test the quote’s short-term downside.

However, a clear break below the 1.2100 threshold won’t hesitate to direct EUR/USD bears to May 13 low near 1.2050 ahead of highlighting the 1.2000 round figure.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned resistance line near 1.2170 guards the quote’s immediate upside ahead of convergence of the key SMAs near 1.2195.

During the EUR/USD pair’s run-up beyond 1.2195, the 1.2200 psychological number and 1.2245 can hinder the rally targeting the previous month’s top near 1.2265.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2165
Today Daily Change -2 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 1.2167
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2177
Daily SMA50 1.2049
Daily SMA100 1.2041
Daily SMA200 1.1985
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2186
Previous Daily Low 1.2104
Previous Weekly High 1.2254
Previous Weekly Low 1.2104
Previous Monthly High 1.2266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1986
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2155
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2135
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2119
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.207
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2037
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.22
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2234
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2282

 

 

Latest Forex News

