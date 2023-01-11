- EUR/USD picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s pullback inside weekly rectangle formation.
- Short-term ascending trend line, bull cross keeps buyers hopeful amid firmer RSI.
- Late December top adds to the downside filters.
EUR/USD renews its intraday high around 1.0750 as it extends the day-start recovery during a sluggish mid-Asian session of Wednesday. In doing so, the major currency pair prints mild gains inside a three-day-old rectangle formation.
Even so, the pair’s successful rebound from the weekly support line and firmer RSI (14) keeps the buyers hopeful. Adding strength to the upside bias is the 100-HMA’s crossing of the 200-HMA from below, also known as the bull cross.
As a result, the EUR/USD pair is likely to overcome the 1.0760 immediate hurdle, which in turn could propel prices towards May 2022 peak surrounding 1.0785. However, the 1.0800 round figure and the likely overbought RSI (14) conditions at that level could challenge the pair buyers afterward.
Should the EUR/USD price remains firmer past 1.0800, March 2022 low near 1.0810 could act as the last defense of the sellers before highlighting the 1.1000 psychological magnet for the bulls.
On the flip side, an upward-sloping support line from Monday, around 1.0735 by the press time, restricts immediate EUR/USD downside ahead of the stated rectangle’s bottom, around 1.0710. That said, the tops marked during late December add strength to the 1.0710 support level.
Even if the quote drops below the 1.0710 level, the 100-HMA and the 200-HMA could challenge the pair’s further downside near 1.0645-40.
EUR/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0745
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.0736
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0632
|Daily SMA50
|1.0444
|Daily SMA100
|1.0165
|Daily SMA200
|1.0312
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0759
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0712
|Previous Weekly High
|1.071
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0483
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0741
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.073
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0712
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0689
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0665
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.076
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0783
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0807
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
