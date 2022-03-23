  • EUR/USD fails to extend late Wednesday’s corrective pullback.
  • Multiple technical indicators challenge bulls below 1.1050.
  • Downbeat RSI adds strength to the bearish bias targeting 1.0900.

EUR/USD struggles to holds 1.1000 threshold during Thursday’s Asian session, despite the latest rebound from 1.0964.

That said, the major currency pair’s sustained weakness below the 21-DMA, a downward sloping resistance line from early February and a 13-day-old previous support line joins sluggish RSI to keep sellers hopeful.

Hence, the EUR/USD bears are ready to challenge the weekly low surrounding 1.0960 before eyeing the short-term horizontal support zone near 1.0900.

However, a clear downside break of the 1.0900 will make the quote vulnerable to refresh yearly low, currently around 1.0800.

On the flip side, the 21-DMA and a six-week-long descending trend line, respectively around 1.1035 and 1.1045, will challenge the quote’s further rebound. Also important will be the support-turned-resistance line from March 07 near 1.1050.

Should the EUR/USD prices rise past 1.1050, a broad horizontal area from late January, around 1.1120-40, will be in focus.

EUR/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1005
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.22%
Today daily open 1.1029
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1054
Daily SMA50 1.1228
Daily SMA100 1.1285
Daily SMA200 1.1521
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1046
Previous Daily Low 1.0961
Previous Weekly High 1.1138
Previous Weekly Low 1.0901
Previous Monthly High 1.1495
Previous Monthly Low 1.1106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1013
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0993
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0978
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0927
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0893
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1063
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1097
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1147

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Bulls tiring around 0.7500, eyes to 0.7425

AUD/USD: Bulls tiring around 0.7500, eyes to 0.7425

AUD/USD is attempting to break higher with 0.75 the figure residing progress. The daily chart shows that the price is reaching into old daily highs and should the bears move in, then a downside correction would be expected.

AUD/USD News

Gold runs to fresh daily highs in risk-off themes

Gold runs to fresh daily highs in risk-off themes

The price of gold is higher in mid-week trading as US stocks fell sharply following Moscow's plans to switch its natural gas sales to some countries to roubles. Risk-off is the theme and safe-haven flows are benefitting the gold price. 

Gold News

EUR/USD fades recovery moves near 1.1000 as bears keep reins

EUR/USD fades recovery moves near 1.1000 as bears keep reins

EUR/USD fails to extend late Wednesday’s corrective pullback. The major currency pair’s sustained weakness below the 21-DMA, a downward sloping resistance line from early February and a 13-day-old previous support line joins sluggish RSI to keep sellers hopeful.

EUR/USD News

XLM price unfazed by sellers as it marches towards $0.25

XLM price unfazed by sellers as it marches towards $0.25

XLM price action, while recently bullish, has not had much in the way of positive sentiment or momentum. Believe it or not, XLM is one of the few altcoins and cryptocurrencies not to have made a new all-time high in the past two years. In fact, XLM has not made a new all-time high since January 3, 2018.

Read more

The Fed is coaching the market to accept higher and faster rate hikes

The Fed is coaching the market to accept higher and faster rate hikes

Amid talk of the Fed driving the US economy into recession, yesterday’s Richmond Fed index was a ray of light–a reading of 13 from 1 in Feb and when -1 was expected. Trading Economics reports “Increases were seen in all components.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures