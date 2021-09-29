EUR/USD Price Analysis: Eyes a sustained move below key 1.1665 support

- EUR/USD remains exposed to further downside risks.
- DXY takes a breather but yields remain supported by the hawkish Fed.
- Eurozone energy crisis to weigh amid a downside breakout on the 1D chart.
EUR/USD is fading the Asian bounce, as the risks remain tilted to the downside amid the Fed’s hawkish shift and the Euro area energy crisis.
The latest hawkish comments from the Fed policymakers continue to reinforce expectations of sooner-than-expected monetary policy normalization, driving the US Treasury yields and the greenback higher.
Meanwhile, Europe struggles with soaring oil and gas prices, which has triggered a shortage in power across the old continent, leading to factory shutdowns and fuelling economic growth concerns. This will likely continue to bode ill for the euro.
The pair keeps its range below the 1.1700 mark, awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s and ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speeches for fresh direction in the price.
EUR/USD’s daily chart continues to indicate downside risks, especially after the price gave a daily closing below the critical rising trendline support at 1.1685.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to trend below the midline, suggesting that there is more room for the downside.
A bear cross confirmed on the said time frame, with the 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) having cut the 50-DMA from above, adds credence to the bearish bias.
Therefore, the EUR bears eye a sustained break below 1.1664, the August lows, which would exemplify the decline towards 1.1650 psychological level.
The next relevant support awaits at 1.1600, the round number.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Alternatively, recapturing the previous support now resistance at 1.1685 is critical to take on the recovery towards $1700.
Further up, strong resistance could emerge around 1.1750, where Monday’s high is located.
EUR/USD: Additional levels to consider
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1682
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.1683
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1783
|Daily SMA50
|1.1782
|Daily SMA100
|1.1901
|Daily SMA200
|1.1974
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1703
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1668
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1756
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1684
|Previous Monthly High
|1.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1664
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1682
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.169
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.165
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1632
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1702
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.172
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1737
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh yearly lows near 1.1650 as dollar resumes upside
EUR/USD is dropping towards 1.1650, reaching fresh yearly lows, as the US dollar regains poise amid risk-off market mood. Europe's energy crisis, China Evergrande risks and debt ceiling woes dent the risk appetite. Powell, Lagarde awaited.
GBP/USD attacks 1.3500 as dollar regains poise amid worsening mood
GBP/USD is battling 1.3500, sitting at the lowest levels since January 2021, as the downbeat mood revives the US dollar's safe-haven demand. Higher inflation, Brexit and petroleum concerns weigh on the pound. Bailey's speech eyed.
XAU/USD rebound eyes $1,750 on softer USD
Gold prints corrective pullback from monthly low, fortnight-old support line in focus. US Treasury yields seesaw around 15-week high, DXY dwindles but S&P 500 Futures keep intraday gains.
Ripple board member throws shade on Bitcoin as XRP price prepares to reclaim $1
XRP price failed to sustain its gains obtained on September 22, resulting in a retracement to a stable support floor. While an uptrend appears to be on its way, Ripple will encounter a psychological level acting as resistance.
Why is Apple stock falling?
Apple stock (AAPL) took the rise in bond yields poorly on Monday as tech stocks and the Nasdaq suffered disproportionally. The Nasdaq closed as the worst performing index of the day down 0.81%, while the Dow was actually positive.