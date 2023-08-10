EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro flirts with 1.0980 resistance as ECB updates, US inflation data loom

By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD treads water within key technical envelope, edges higher of late.
  • Three-week-old falling resistance line restricts immediate upside; 50-DMA, 100-DMA limit Euro pair’s fall.
  • ECB Economic Bulletin needs to defy recession woes, US CPI should print softer data to defend EUR/USD buyers.

EUR/USD portrays the tug-of-war between the bulls and the bears as the quote remains tightly gripped around the 1.0980 resistance amid early Thursday. In doing so, the Euro pair justifies the market’s cautious mood ahead of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monthly Economic Bulletin and the US States inflation data, per the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July.

Technically, the Euro pair stays between a three-week-old descending resistance line and the 50-DMA support. However, the bearish MACD signals keep sellers hopeful ahead of the key data/events.

Though, the quote’s downside break of the 50-DMA support of 1.0955 won’t give a full hand to the bears as the 100-DMA level of around 1.0930 will act as the final defense of the buyers.

In a case where the EUR/USD drops below 1.0930, the odds of witnessing a slump towards the five-month-old rising support line, close to 1.0790 by the press time, can’t be ruled out.

On the flip side, a daily closing beyond the 1.0980 resistance can challenge the monthly high of 1.1042 before targeting the tops marked in April and May surrounding 1.1100.

Following that, the 1.1150 and 1.1200 round figures may test the EUR/USD bulls before directing them to the yearly high marked late in July near 1.1275.

EUR/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Limited upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0972
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 1.0974
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1069
Daily SMA50 1.0953
Daily SMA100 1.0926
Daily SMA200 1.0761
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0995
Previous Daily Low 1.0952
Previous Weekly High 1.1046
Previous Weekly Low 1.0912
Previous Monthly High 1.1276
Previous Monthly Low 1.0834
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0979
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0969
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0952
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0931
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0909
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0996
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1017
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1039

 

 

