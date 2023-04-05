EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls stay in control and eye 1.1050s

- EUR/USD bulls are in the market and eyed higher highs.
- The bulls can target the 1.1050s while above 1.0900 support.
Despite the tweezer top, we have seen two consecutive days of rally and we are on the third day of bullñsi price action in EUR/USD. The price has rallied into the 1.0970s and is showing little signs of slowing down with the 1.1030/50s eyed for the near future.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD H4 chart
The 4-hour chart is so far bullish for the Asian day. EUR/USD is on the front side of the macro trend and above the support of 1.0900.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD renews seven-week high above 0.6300 as RBNZ Interest Rate Decision looms
NZD/USD marches to the highest levels since mid-February as the Kiwi pair traders await the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) monetary policy decision on early Wednesday.
AUD/USD eyes to reclaim 0.6800 despite mixed Aussie PMIs, focus on RBA’s Lowe and yields
AUD/USD extends late Tuesday’s rebound from the 200-DMA while refreshing intraday high near 0.6770 amid Wednesday’s mid-Asian session. The Aussie pair consolidates the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) induced losses ahead of RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s speech.
Gold shifts its business above $2,020 as Fed to remain steady on interest rates
Gold price has shifted its auction profile comfortably above $2,020.00 in the early Asian session. The precious metal delivered a decisive break above the psychological resistance of $2,000.00 on Tuesday.
Cardano could become a top gaming chain thanks to this new integration, details
Cardano gaming has gone cross-chain thanks to integration with a new layer-2 network. The partnership will enable ADA holders to play on-chain games without bridging tokens to other networks. This is the latest in a series of network improvements and features on the Cardano blockchain.
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision Preview: Hawkish guidance yet again? Premium
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) stuck to its hawkish stance in the February meeting but Governor Adrian Orr did warn about potential recession risks. The inflation level, however, remains elevated.