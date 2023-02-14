EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls cheer triangle breakout to aim for 1.0780 hurdle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD extends the previous day’s rebound from five-week low, grinds higher of late.
  • Sustained break of descending triangle, upbeat oscillators favor buyers to target 200-SMA.
  • Sellers need validation from 1.0650 to retake control.

EUR/USD grinds near the intraday high of 1.0736 while stretching the week-start rebound from the multi-day low to early Tuesday. In doing so, the major currency pair justifies the previous day’s upside break of a two-week-old descending triangle.

Adding strength to the upside bias are the bullish MACD signals and the firmer RSI (14), not overbought.

With this, the EUR/USD buyers are on the way to the 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA), around 1.0780 by the press time. However, multiple hurdles could challenge the pair’s further upside near 1.0800 and 1.0870 afterward.

In a case where the EUR/USD pair remains firmer past 1.0870, a three-week-old horizontal resistance area near 1.0930-40 will be crucial for the buyers to cross if they wish to keep the reins.

On the flip side, the pullback moves remain elusive unless the quote stays beyond the stated triangle’s top line, near 1.0680 at the latest.

Even if the EUR/USD pair declines below 1.0680, the lower line of the triangle, close to 1.0650, could act as the last defense of the buyers.

Overall, EUR/USD is likely to remain firmer as crucial statistics from the Eurozone and the US loom. However, the upside room appears limited.

Also read: EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.0700 as traders brace for EU Q4 GDP, US inflation

EUR/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0732
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.08%
Today daily open 1.0723
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.082
Daily SMA50 1.0711
Daily SMA100 1.0374
Daily SMA200 1.0324
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.073
Previous Daily Low 1.0656
Previous Weekly High 1.0799
Previous Weekly Low 1.0666
Previous Monthly High 1.093
Previous Monthly Low 1.0483
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0702
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0684
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0676
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0628
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0601
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.075
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0777
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0825

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD steadies near 0.6960 despite upbeat Aussie NAB data, focus on US inflation

AUD/USD steadies near 0.6960 despite upbeat Aussie NAB data, focus on US inflation

AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6970-60 as it lacks upside momentum amid cautious markets during the early hours of all-important Tuesday. While portraying the pre-data anxiety, the Aussie pair fails to cheer the upbeat prints of the National Australia Bank’s (NAB) monthly sentiment data.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY stays above 132.00 on Japan GDP, BoJ nominations, US inflation eyed

USD/JPY stays above 132.00 on Japan GDP, BoJ nominations, US inflation eyed

USD/JPY justifies softer-than-expected Japan growth numbers as it flirts with the intraday low near 132.30 during early Tuesday. Even so, the Yen pair remains indecisive amid the market’s anxiety.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Death cross favors XAU/USD bears ahead of United States inflation

Gold: Death cross favors XAU/USD bears ahead of United States inflation

Gold price (XAU/USD) holds lower ground at the monthly bottom surrounding $1,855, following the slump to early January levels the previous day, as markets brace for the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January. 

Gold News

Three altcoins that could reach new all-time highs before March 2023

Three altcoins that could reach new all-time highs before March 2023

The crypto market is known to choose its own path a lot of times instead of taking the same path as most of the other digital assets do. Within this movement as well, there are moments of discrepancy that separate one cryptocurrency from the others. 

Read more

US Consumer Price Index Preview: US Dollar vulnerable to violent crash, every 0.1% in Core CPI matters Premium

US Consumer Price Index Preview: US Dollar vulnerable to violent crash, every 0.1% in Core CPI matters

Clunkers are causing calamity – at least for stock markets, which have clung to Manheim's report about the costs of used vehicles to fear robust inflation figures. The United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) report has been the No. 1 market mover in 2022. The new year is no different. 

Read more

