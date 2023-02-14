EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls cheer triangle breakout to aim for 1.0780 hurdle

- EUR/USD extends the previous day’s rebound from five-week low, grinds higher of late.
- Sustained break of descending triangle, upbeat oscillators favor buyers to target 200-SMA.
- Sellers need validation from 1.0650 to retake control.
EUR/USD grinds near the intraday high of 1.0736 while stretching the week-start rebound from the multi-day low to early Tuesday. In doing so, the major currency pair justifies the previous day’s upside break of a two-week-old descending triangle.
Adding strength to the upside bias are the bullish MACD signals and the firmer RSI (14), not overbought.
With this, the EUR/USD buyers are on the way to the 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA), around 1.0780 by the press time. However, multiple hurdles could challenge the pair’s further upside near 1.0800 and 1.0870 afterward.
In a case where the EUR/USD pair remains firmer past 1.0870, a three-week-old horizontal resistance area near 1.0930-40 will be crucial for the buyers to cross if they wish to keep the reins.
On the flip side, the pullback moves remain elusive unless the quote stays beyond the stated triangle’s top line, near 1.0680 at the latest.
Even if the EUR/USD pair declines below 1.0680, the lower line of the triangle, close to 1.0650, could act as the last defense of the buyers.
Overall, EUR/USD is likely to remain firmer as crucial statistics from the Eurozone and the US loom. However, the upside room appears limited.
Also read: EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.0700 as traders brace for EU Q4 GDP, US inflation
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0732
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.0723
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.082
|Daily SMA50
|1.0711
|Daily SMA100
|1.0374
|Daily SMA200
|1.0324
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.073
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0656
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0799
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0666
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0483
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0702
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0684
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0628
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0601
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.075
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0777
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0825
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
