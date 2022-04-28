So far, the cross is losing 1.09% at 10.2535 and faces the next support at 10.2209 (April 22 low) followed by 10.2118 (2022 low January 13) and finally 9.8636 (2021 low November 1). On the other hand, a breakout of 10.3732 (monthly high April 26) would expose 10.9049 (2022 high March 7) and then 10.9746 (high April 21 2021).

Additional releases in the Swedish docket saw the advanced Q1 GDP contract 0.4% QoQ and expand 3.0% on a yearly basis, while Retail Sales expanded 0.2% MoM and 1.2% YoY in March. Furthermore, the Consumer Confidence improved to 74.9 in April (from 73.5).

Indeed, SEK picked up pace after the Scandinavian central bank signalled that further rate hikes remain in store and that the policy rate is now seen somewhat below 2% in a three years’ time. The Riksbank will also reduce the pace of bond purchases from the second half of the year.

EUR/SEK loses ground for the second session in a row and flirts with the key 200-day SMA (10.27) in the wake of the Riksbank’s decision to hike the policy rate by 25 bps at its meeting on Thursday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.