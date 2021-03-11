EUR/JPY Price Analysis: The 130.00 level is just around the corner

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JP’s upside reaches the 129.85 area on Thursday.
  • Next on the upside emerges the YTD highs near 130.00.

EUR/JPY advances for the third session in a row and consolidate the recent breakout of the 129.00 hurdle.

Bulls remain in control for the time being and keep targeting the 2021 highs just below 130.00 the figure (February 25). Further north of this area comes in 130.14 (November 7 2018) ahead of the summer 2018 high at 131.98 (July 17).

Reinforcing the idea of extra gains, EUR/JPY keeps trading above the immediate support line (off November 19 2020 low) in the 127.20 area, where also converges the 50-day SMA.

In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 124.70 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 129.8
Today Daily Change 65
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 129.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 128.4
Daily SMA50 127.17
Daily SMA100 125.95
Daily SMA200 124.74
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 129.43
Previous Daily Low 129.04
Previous Weekly High 129.64
Previous Weekly Low 128.18
Previous Monthly High 129.98
Previous Monthly Low 126.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 129.28
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 129.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 129.06
Daily Pivot Point S2 128.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 128.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 129.45
Daily Pivot Point R2 129.63
Daily Pivot Point R3 129.83

 

 

