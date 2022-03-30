- The shared currency bulls failed to cling to the 136.00 mark.
- Geopolitical developments in Eastern Europe turned sentiment negative as Russia backpedaled by saying that peace talks have not progressed.
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: The path of least resistance in the near-term is downward biased.
The EUR/JPY retreats in the North American session, on a risk-off mood trading session to news from Russia’s – Ukraine front, as negotiations have failed to progress, as the French Foreign Minister noted. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 135.95.
The market sentiment turned dismal in the mid-European session, as Russia reported that although Ukraine’s efforts, they noted that there’s has been no breakthrough on it as Russia redeploys troops towards Donbas. That said, alongside Polish Deputy Prime Minister saying that Russia is preparing a new attack in Ukraine confirms the continuation of hostilities.
Aside from this, the EUR/JPY overnight seesawed in a 180-pip range. In the Asian session, the cross-currency pair reached its daily high at 136.66, retracing in the European session as a raft of negative sentiment struck the market, which lifted safe-haven peers, sending the EUR/JPY towards 134.87. Late in the North American session, the shared currency gained traction toward current levels.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/JPY price action in the last two days shows indecision surrounding the pair. Failure to push above/below Monday’s boundaries keeps the EUR/JPY trapped in the 134.00-137.00 range, though the highs have been lower than each previous trading day in the last two days.
With that said, the EUR/JPY might be heading lower, though it would find some hurdles on its way south. The EUR/JPY first support would be 135.30. A decisive break would expose 134.87, followed by 133.97.
Upwards, the EUR/JPY first resistance would be 136.00. Breach of the latter would expose 136.50, followed by 137.00, and the YTD high at 137.54.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.95
|Today Daily Change
|-0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|136.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.45
|Daily SMA50
|130.22
|Daily SMA100
|129.84
|Daily SMA200
|130.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.32
|Previous Daily Low
|135.32
|Previous Weekly High
|134.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.38
|Previous Monthly High
|133.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stretches higher as dollar selloff continues
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.1150 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Despite the souring market mood, the dollar stays under selling pressure amid falling yields. The latest data from the US showed healthy growth in private sector employment in March.
GBP/USD extends rebound beyond 1.3170
GBP/USD has continued to push higher in the American session amid broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback. The pair is trading above 1.3170 with the US Dollar Index staying deep in the red below 98.00 despite upbeat ADP data.
XAUUSD grinds higher as the mood sours
Gold is up on Wednesday, trading at around $1,934. The markets’ optimism eased as Russia is not willing to discuss Crimea’s status, while the de-escalation allegedly vowed in Tuesday’s talks has not taken place. The Kremlin said that they do not see material ground for a breakthrough in negotiations.
SHIB to skyrocket to $0.00005
Shiba Inu price is currently facing rejection around a crucial hurdle. Overcoming this resistance level will be key to triggering a massive run-up for the Dogecoin-killer.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO ignores Shanghai lockdown as Chinese covid cases rise
NIO opened 5.3% higher on Wednesday to $23.03. Right in line with the company's 5.3% advance in Hong Kong earlier in the day. Shares of the "Tesla of China" managed to gain 3.2% to close at $21.88 on Tuesday