- EUR/JPY registered minimal gains of 0.06% as the Asian session began.
- The EUR/JPY is set to finish the week up by 0.19%.
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Rising wedge in the daily chart could send the pair sliding toward the 200-DMA at 137.26.
The EUR/JPY is almost flat as the Asian Pacific session begins, following Thursday’s session, where the cross-currency pair slid more than 1% due to a risk-off impulse in the FX space. The European Central Bank (ECB) hiked rates by 75 bps, though remained vague about subsequent increases, a headwind for the Euro. Therefore, the Japanese Yen got bolstered and capitalized it. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 145.82, up by 0.03%.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/JPY daily chart shows the pair retraced some of its weekly gains and is almost flat in the week at +0.13%. However, the uptrend remains intact, even though two Bank of Japan (BoJ) interventions pull back the pair from around 148.00 toward current exchange rates. Though, a formation of a rising wedge, drawn from September/October highs and lows, opens the door for further losses.
For that scenario to play out, sellers must clear the bottom trendline around 145.00, which, once cleared, would expose the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 144.62. A breach of the latter will expose the 50-day EMA, followed by the confluence of October 10 and the 100-day EMA at around 140.69/89. The following support area would be the September 26 cycle low at 137.42.
If the EUR/JPY uptrend resumes, the first resistance would be the October 27 high at 147.69, followed by the YTD high at 148.40. Once cleared, the next resistance would be 150.00.
EUR/JPY Key Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|145.78
|Today Daily Change
|-1.77
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.20
|Today daily open
|147.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|144.29
|Daily SMA50
|141.93
|Daily SMA100
|140.66
|Daily SMA200
|137.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.72
|Previous Daily Low
|146.96
|Previous Weekly High
|148.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.1
|Previous Monthly High
|145.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|146.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD retreats towards 0.6440 amid mixed signals
Market players struggled to find a certain way on Thursday as inflation concerns coupled with growth-related optimism. AUD/USD trimmed part of its recent gains but remains in the green on a weekly basis.
EUR/USD hit by gloomy ECB, upbeat US data
The EUR/USD pair turned lower on Thursday and trades in the 0.9960 price zone as the European Central Bank failed to impress investors with a 75 bps hike. Upbeat US data prevented a collapse as it benefited high-yielding assets.
Bank of Japan: Time to start with subtle changes in the monetary policy? Premium
The BOJ will announce its decision on Friday. The central bank has maintained, up to these days, the ultra-loose monetary policy decided in 2016, which implies leaving the main interest rate at -0.1% and a yield-curve control that aims to keep the yield of the 10-year government bond at around 0%.
Gold bulls are backed into a corner as US dollar corrects
The gold price is under pressure, forced back into a neutral zone on the daily chart. The hourly charts show that the price is balanced at a critical juncture. Investors look ahead to tomorrow's PCE and next week's Fed.
DOGE climbs 20% overnight, whale transactions hit two month peak
Meme coin Dogecoin witnessed its price rally in the tail end of Ethereum’s massive breakout over the past two days. Both Dogecoin transactions and trade volume climbed to levels seen in August. The meme coin yielded double-digit gains for holders.