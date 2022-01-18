EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Outlook remains unclear

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY resumes the downside and retests 130.50.
  • Upside remains limited by the 131.50/60 band so far.

EUR/JPY fades the initial move further north of the 131.00 mark and sparked a moderate pullback to the mid-130.00s soon afterwards on Tuesday.

Price action remains unconclusive around the cross for the time being, with gains capped by the so far YTD top at 131.60 (January 5) and the 130.00 neighbourhood offering some decent contention.

The inability of EUR/JPY to surpass the 131.50/60 band on a convincing fashion, ideally in the near term, should shift the bias towards the downside.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 130.65
Today Daily Change 70
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 130.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 130.41
Daily SMA50 129.48
Daily SMA100 130.03
Daily SMA200 130.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 130.83
Previous Daily Low 130.25
Previous Weekly High 131.48
Previous Weekly Low 129.78
Previous Monthly High 131.04
Previous Monthly Low 127.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 130.61
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 130.47
Daily Pivot Point S1 130.39
Daily Pivot Point S2 130.03
Daily Pivot Point S3 129.82
Daily Pivot Point R1 130.96
Daily Pivot Point R2 131.18
Daily Pivot Point R3 131.54

 

 

