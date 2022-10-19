- EUR/JPY edges slightly up as the Asian Pacific session begins.
- The Euro weakened due to an adverse market sentiment spurred by recession fears.
- Short term, the EUR/JPY could tumble towards 145.40 once it clears the 146.00 figure.
The EUR/JPY tumbled from weekly highs around 147.00, for fundamental reasons, like the Eurozone (EU) inflation report, with September’s CPI around 9.9% YoY, less than estimates but elevated. Also, expectations for further central bank tightening spurred concerns of a global recession as risk-perceived assets edged lower. Therefore, safe-haven peers, like the Japanese yen (JPY), appreciated against the Euro. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 146.44, almost flat, as the Asian session begins.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast
From a technical perspective, the EUR/JPY tested the YTD highs of 147.25 on Wednesday, though failure to hold the fort around the 147.00 figure exacerbated a drop towards the October 18 daily lows at 145.81. EUR/JPY traders should be aware that a bearish-harami candle chart pattern surfaced at the daily chart, warring downward action. Nevertheless, a break below October’s 18 daily low at 145.81 is needed to pave the way for further losses.
If that scenario plays out, the EUR/JPY first support would be the September 12 high-turned-support at 145.63. A breach of the latter will expose the 145.00 figure, followed by the October 5 swing high/support around 144.08.
EUR/JPY Daily Chart
Near term, the EUR/JPY hourly chart illustrates the cross as neutral biased, with prices sliding below the 20 and 50-Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), with the former crossing below the latter, opening the door for further losses. Notably, a symmetrical triangle on a downtrend surfaced, meaning that EUR/JPY risks are skewed to the downside.
Hence, the EUR/JPY first support would be October’s 19 daily low at 146.07. Break below will expose the S1 daily pivot point at 145.90, followed by the 100-EMA at 145.70, ahead of the S2 daily pivot level at 145.40.
EUR/JPY Hourly Chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.48
|Today Daily Change
|-0.64
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|147.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.17
|Daily SMA50
|140.71
|Daily SMA100
|140.3
|Daily SMA200
|136.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.2
|Previous Daily Low
|145.82
|Previous Weekly High
|144.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.9
|Previous Monthly High
|145.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|146.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.98
The bears are in the driver‘s seat. Treasuries show no sign of calming down – the parabolic move in yields doesn‘t look to be over, the 10-y yield is already 4.10% premarket, and that means significant risk-off headwinds today.