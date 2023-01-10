- EUR/JPY climbs but stalls around 142.00, the confluence of the figure and the 100-DMA
- The EUR/JPY would be bullish above 142.00; otherwise, it could plunge towards 141.00.
EUR/JPY extends its gains to three consecutive trading days, up by 0.38%, as Wall Street finished Tuesday’s session with solid gains. On its way toward two-week new highs, the EUR/JPY cleared the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 141.53 and is poised to test the 100-day EMA at 142.22. At press time, the EUR/JPY is trading at 141.97.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The cross-currency pair daily chart suggests that buyers remain in charge after clearing the 200-day EMA on January 4, at around 140.16. To continue its uptrend, the EUR/JPY needs to reclaim the 142.00 figure, even though it would face solid resistance around the 100-day EMA. If the EUR/JPY breaks the latter, that will clear the way toward the 50-day EMA at 142.50, followed by the 143.00 mark.
However, if the EUR/JPY’s rally stalls at 142.00, tha can set the pair towards testing the 20-day EMA on the downside around 141.53. Once cleared, the EUR/JPY will slide towards 141.00, followed by a challenge of the 200-day EMA at 140.20.
EUR/JPY Key Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|142
|Today Daily Change
|0.56
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|141.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.78
|Daily SMA50
|143.44
|Daily SMA100
|142.97
|Daily SMA200
|140.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.92
|Previous Daily Low
|140.16
|Previous Weekly High
|141.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.39
|Previous Monthly High
|146.73
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.94
