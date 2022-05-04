- The EUR/JPY record gains for the second consecutive day and remains defensive as a head-and-shoulders pattern looms.
- The sentiment is positive; once Fed Chair Powell said that 75-bps increases are not in the table, US equities rallied sharply.
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: The head-and-shoulders clouds the prospects of a higher EUR.
The EUR/JPY remains subdued amidst an upbeat market mood, courtesy of the telegraphed 50-bps hike by the US Federal Reserve, and also as Fed’s Chief Powell discarded 75-bps increases, US equities rallied. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 137.19 as the Asian Pacific session begins.
The market sentiment is upbeat, as US equities closed with hefty gains, between 2.81% and 3.41%. Asian stocks futures look set to open higher despite China’s coronavirus crisis. Developments around the Ukraine-Russia conflict remain in the backseat as investors focus on the central bank’s monetary policy decisions.
However, news across the wires reported the reiteration of Russia that Kyiv desire to withdraw from the negotiation process, according to Al Jazeera. Meanwhile, Euro area countries proposed a ban on Russian oil, which would be effective in six months with no gradual phase-out, as reported by Reuters.
On Wednesday, the EUR/JPY pair opened near the 137.00 mark and seesawed around a 20-pip range ahead of the US central bank monetary policy meeting. Once the headline crossed wires, the EUR/JPY seesawed around 136.60-137.40, settling afterward at around 137.20s.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the EUR/JPY bias remains upwards, but a formation of a head-and-shoulders chart pattern looms. To question the latter’s validity, EUR/JPY bulls need to reclaim 137.98. Once done, the head-and-shoulders would not be valid.
With that said, the EUR/JPY first support would be the 137.00 mark. If EUR/JPY bears break that level, that will expose the 136.00 figure, followed by the head-and-shoulders neckline around 135.00-20.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.19
|Today Daily Change
|0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|136.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.75
|Daily SMA50
|133.32
|Daily SMA100
|131.73
|Daily SMA200
|130.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.37
|Previous Daily Low
|136.54
|Previous Weekly High
|139.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.78
|Previous Monthly High
|140
|Previous Monthly Low
|134.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
