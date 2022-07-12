- The shared currency tripped down vs. the Japanese yen on fears of Japanese authorities’ intervention in the FX markets.
- Risk aversion weighed heavily on the EUR as appetite for safety increased.
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: The trendline break opened the door for further downside, as sellers eye the S2 daily pivot point around 136.50.
The EUR/JPY slipped for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, almost 0.48%, sparked by a fragile market mood, as Wall Street recorded losses for the second successive day on recession worries, while Asian equities are set to open mixed, as shown by the futures market.
The EUR/JPY, Tuesday price action, opened near the highs of the day around 138.00 and tumbled on news that the Japanese Finance Minister reunited with US Secretary of Treasure Janet Yellen to discuss the yen’s rapid fall. Hence, EUR/JPY traders sent the pair to the daily low at around 137.00. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 137.24.
EUR/JPY Daily chart
The EUR/JPY remains upward biased, but a break below a two-month-old upslope support trendline on Tuesday near 137.83, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), sitting in bearish territory, opened the door for further downside. Therefore, the EUR/JPY path of least resistance in the near term is downwards.
That said, the EUR/JPY’s first support will be the July 8 daily low of around 136.85. The break below will expose the 100-day EMA at 136.23, followed by the May 22 cycle low at 133.92.
EUR/JPY 1-hour chart
In the short term, the EUR/JPY is also tilted to the downside, confined to a descending channel, but it is approaching a solid support level at the July 12 daily low of around 137.02, just above Wednesday’s S1 daily pivot at around 136.88. Nevertheless, it EUR/JPY sellers, break below, that would clear the way towards the confluence of the bottom-trendline of the descending channel and the S2 pivot point at around 136.40-50 area, followed by a drop towards 136.00.
EUR/JPY Key Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.24
|Today Daily Change
|-0.71
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|137.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.16
|Daily SMA50
|139.08
|Daily SMA100
|136.13
|Daily SMA200
|133.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.17
|Previous Daily Low
|137.88
|Previous Weekly High
|142.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|136.87
|Previous Monthly High
|144.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|138.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
