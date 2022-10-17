On the flip side, the EUR/JPY first resistance would be 147.00. Once cleared, the following key resistance levels would be the December 20134 high of 149.78, followed by the July 2008 high of 169.96.

If that scenario plays out, the EUR/JPY first support would be 146.00. Break below will expose the September 12 daily high of 145.63, followed by the 145.00 target.

The EUR/JPY edges higher, breaking to fresh YTD highs, though the last leg-up appears to be happening with insufficient strength, as shown by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI in the EUR/JPY daily chart suggests that buyers are losing momentum, with RSI registering lower peaks, contrary to the cross-currency pair price action, printing higher highs. Therefore, in the near term, the EUR/JPY could fall toward the 145.00 figure before the EUR/JPY continues to extend its gains.

The EUR/JPY prints a fresh eight-year high at around 146.71, courtesy of broad Japanese yen weakness, as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) pledges to its dovish stance, despite other Japanese authorities' verbal intervention in the FX markets, saying that exchange rates must reflect fundamentals. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 146.67.

