- EUR/JPY rallied 0.50%, trimming its weekly losses to 0.09%.
- A risk-on impulse capped the EUR/JPY rally above 136.40.
- In the near term, the EUR/JPY is neutral-upward, but a break below 136.00 will expose the pair to selling pressure.
The EUR/JPY begins the Asian session slightly up, extending its gains to three days in a row. On Wednesday, the cross-currency hit a daily high at 136.42 but retraced and closed the trading session around 136.05, gaining 0.50%. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 136.09.
Investors sentiment is upbeat after snapping a two-day drop. US equities registered solid gains between 1.29% and 2.73%. Meanwhile, Asian stock markets prepare for a higher open, while the EUR/JPY sellers remain hopeful as the USD/JPY slides, thus strengthening the yen.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/JPY daily chart illustrates a neutral bias. Though buyers regained some control in the last couple of days, resistance ahead with the 100-day EMA at 137.83 and July’s 8 low shifted resistance at 136.85 would be difficult hurdles to pass, as buyers target a re-test of the July 21 high at 142.32.
Upside, the EUR/JPY first resistance will be 136.42. Break above will pave the way for further gains ahead of the 100-day EMA. On the other hand, the EUR/JPY path of least resistance is downwards, further cemented by the RSI sitting in bearish territory, beginning to aim lower. So a breach below 136.00 could send the pair sliding towards 135.00.
EUR/JPY 1-hour chart
The EUR/JPY 1-hour chart is neutral-to-upward biased, but the cross faces resistance at a 13-day-old downslope resistance trendline near the exchange rate. Nevertheless, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in bullish territory but crossed under its RSI’s 7-hour SMA and is aiming lower, meaning a drop towards the confluence of the 20-hour EMA and the daily pivot point at 135.82 is on the cards.
Therefore, the EUR/JPY first support would be 135.82. Once cleared, sellers’ next support will be the confluence of the 50-hour EMA and the S1 pivot at 135.13, followed by the August 2 low at 134.82.
EUR/JPY Key Technical Level
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.09
|Today Daily Change
|0.67
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|135.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.5
|Daily SMA50
|139.87
|Daily SMA100
|137.78
|Daily SMA200
|133.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.43
|Previous Daily Low
|133.4
|Previous Weekly High
|140.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.55
|Previous Monthly High
|142.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|135.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
