EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls trying to commit, eye break of 150.00

- EUR/JPY bears need to get below the 149.00 area and then 148.70.
- Bulls eye a break of 150.00 and then 150.40.
EUR/JPY has been trying to come up for air since breaking the prior bullish trend´s support line at the start of May´s business. The pair is now battling with resistance again and the following illustrates the prospects of either a bullish continuation or a break to the downside.
EUR/JPY daily chart
The daily chart shows the pair testing trendline support while being on the backside of the prior bullish trend. The 148.70s is key in this regard. To the upside, there are prospects of a break of 149.80 resistance.
EUR/JPY H4 chart
The 4-hour charts show that the bears need to get below the 149.00 area and then 148.70.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady above 1.0800; DXY flat Premium
EUR/USD rose back towards 1.0820 in a quiet trading session. The Euro opened the week moving sideways after Friday's rebound from a one-month low. The US Dollar posted mixed results as investors awaited debt-limit talks later on Monday. Economic data, specifically with the Global PMIs, will take center stage on Tuesday.
GBP/USD hovering around 1.2430 on a quiet session
During the American session, GBP/USD rose from 1.2415 to the 1.2450 area. Market activity was subdued as investors awaited news from debt-limit negotiations while getting ready for PMI reports from Europe and the US scheduled for Tuesday.
Gold: XAU/USD holds ground above $1,970, awaits fresh catalyst Premium
Spot Gold is under mild pressure at the beginning of the week, with XAU/USD trading at around $1,975 a troy ounce. The bright metal, however, hovers at the upper end of Friday’s range as financial markets await a fresh catalyst.
Binance Coin price: on the road to recovery
Binance Coin (BNB) price is heading higher this Monday after a failed string of tests at the topside and a breakdown in the ASIA PAC session on Monday morning.
A big week to come despite a sluggish start to the week
It hasn't been the most thrilling start to the week but that is highly unlikely to continue, with debt ceiling talks, inflation releases, PMIs and Fed minutes all to come.