-
EUR/JPY corrects lower following recent cycle highs.
-
Overbought conditions favour a deeper retracement near term.
EUR/JPY trades on the defensive after two consecutive daily advances and following fresh tops past the 137.00 mark (March 24).
The underlying upside momentum in the cross remains unchanged, although a technical correction appears overdue mainly due to the overbought condition of the cross. Against that, the former 2022 high at 133.15 (February 10) should emerge as the next contention area in the very near term at least,
In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 130.06, the outlook for the cross is expected to remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.64
|Today Daily Change
|180
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|136.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.45
|Daily SMA50
|130.22
|Daily SMA100
|129.84
|Daily SMA200
|130.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.32
|Previous Daily Low
|135.32
|Previous Weekly High
|134.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.38
|Previous Monthly High
|133.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1150 despite hot German inflation data
EUR/USD has been struggling to gather bullish momentum after the latest data releases. Annual CPI jumped in Germany to 7.3% in March from 5.1% in February, surpassing the market expectation of 6.7%. On the other hand, the ADP reported that employment in the US private sector increased by 455,000 in March.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains, trades below 1.3150
GBP/USD has started to edge lower after having managed to rise above 1.3150 earlier in the day. Although the pair stays in positive territory, the souring market mood helps the greenback limit its losses as focus shifts to high-tier US data releases.
XAU/USD bears remain in control whilst below $1,932
The fate of gold price remains in the hands of sellers so far this week, as the sentiment in the bond markets and incoming Ukraine headlines continue to remain the main drivers.
Altseason to begin in full force
Bitcoin price action for the last two weeks has caused it to flip some crucial hurdles. This move is likely to translate into another phase of consolidation, allowing Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to explode.
Waiting for recession
The yield curve finally inverted on Tuesday, so now we wait for an imminent US recession. The yield curve has a near-perfect record in predicting US recessions over the past 70 years once it goes negative. It barely managed that yesterday but managed it nonetheless.