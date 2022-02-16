EUR/JPY Price Analysis: A gravestone doji could exacerbate a move towards 131.00

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • The common currency has gained 0.30% in the week, vs. the Japanese yen.
  • Raising geopolitical tensions could exacerbate a downward move, despite the neutral-upward bias, on the safe-haven status of the JPY.
  • EUR/JPY Technical Outlook: Downward bias, confirmed by a “gravestone doji” on the daily chart.

The EUR/JPY advances for the second consecutive day in the week amid a mixed market mood as Russia/Ukraine conflict tension increases. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 131.30

On Wednesday, during the overnight session, the EUR/JPY cross-currency pair rallied towards Pitchfork’s 25% parallel line around the 131.50-60 range, reaching a daily high at 131.89, retreating below the former, end even pushing below the February 15 daily high at 131.58. Therefore, it printed a “gravestone doji,” a candlestick meaning that a EUR/JPY reversal may be on the cards.

EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Therefore, the EUR/JPY first support level would be the February 16 daily low at 131.10. Breach of the latter will expose a previously broken four-month-old downslope trendline around 130.50-60, followed by the confluence of Pitchfork’s bottom trendline and the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 130.44.

Trend: Downward biased unless the 132.00 level is reclaimed.

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 131.36
Today Daily Change 0.02
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 131.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 130.17
Daily SMA50 129.93
Daily SMA100 130.13
Daily SMA200 130.49
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 131.54
Previous Daily Low 130.44
Previous Weekly High 133.15
Previous Weekly Low 130.38
Previous Monthly High 131.6
Previous Monthly Low 128.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 131.12
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 130.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 130.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 130
Daily Pivot Point S3 129.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 131.77
Daily Pivot Point R2 132.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 132.87

 

 

