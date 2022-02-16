EUR/JPY Price Analysis: A gravestone doji could exacerbate a move towards 131.00

- The common currency has gained 0.30% in the week, vs. the Japanese yen.
- Raising geopolitical tensions could exacerbate a downward move, despite the neutral-upward bias, on the safe-haven status of the JPY.
- EUR/JPY Technical Outlook: Downward bias, confirmed by a “gravestone doji” on the daily chart.
The EUR/JPY advances for the second consecutive day in the week amid a mixed market mood as Russia/Ukraine conflict tension increases. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 131.30
On Wednesday, during the overnight session, the EUR/JPY cross-currency pair rallied towards Pitchfork’s 25% parallel line around the 131.50-60 range, reaching a daily high at 131.89, retreating below the former, end even pushing below the February 15 daily high at 131.58. Therefore, it printed a “gravestone doji,” a candlestick meaning that a EUR/JPY reversal may be on the cards.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Therefore, the EUR/JPY first support level would be the February 16 daily low at 131.10. Breach of the latter will expose a previously broken four-month-old downslope trendline around 130.50-60, followed by the confluence of Pitchfork’s bottom trendline and the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 130.44.
Trend: Downward biased unless the 132.00 level is reclaimed.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.36
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|131.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.17
|Daily SMA50
|129.93
|Daily SMA100
|130.13
|Daily SMA200
|130.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.54
|Previous Daily Low
|130.44
|Previous Weekly High
|133.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.38
|Previous Monthly High
|131.6
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs following “dovish” FOMC minutes approaching 1.1400
The shared currency advances 0.15% in the day. Geopolitical jitters appeared to be “ignored” by EUR/USD traders, which boosted the EUR. Technicaly, EUR is neutral, but subject to up or down breaks, as it remains trapped between the 50 and the 100-DMA.
GBP/USD: Bulls on the look out for the next discount
GBP/USD rallied to a fresh hourly high son Wednesday following a sell-off in the greenback on the back of a less hawkish outcome at the Federal Reserve's meeting in January. The minutes of the meeting did not underscore the possibility of a 50bps hike at the March meeting which knocked some wind out of the US dollar and yields.
Gold rebound aims $1,880 amid geopolitics, Fed-linked anxiety
Gold prices edge higher after refreshing eight-month top, recent recovery eyes important resistance. XAU/USD prices keep the previous day’s rebound from a weekly low to around $1,870 during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
SafeMoon attempts breakout that could launch SFM more than 15%
SafeMoon price has been under intense selling pressure over the past nine trading days. After falling more than 26%, it finally found support against a prior traded low in the $0.0014 value area.
European markets falter as NATO pushes back on Russian troop de-escalation claims
NATO and the US are reporting that Russian troop numbers are rising near Ukraine, and that no de-escalation appears to be happening, making markets increasingly susceptible to headline risk.