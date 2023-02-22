EUR/GBP struggles near 0.8800 mark, seems vulnerable amid BoE rate hike bets

- EUR/GBP languishes near a fresh monthly low touched earlier this Wednesday.
- Bets for additional BoE rate hikes underpin the GBP and seem to cap the cross.
- Bears could aim to challenge the 100-day SMA support near the 0.8745 region.
The EUR/GBP cross enters a bearish consolidation phase and oscillates in a narrow trading band near a fresh monthly low touched earlier this Wednesday. The cross is currently placed just below the 0.8800 mark and seems vulnerable to extending its recent retracement slide from its highest level since September 2022 touched earlier this month.
The UK PMIs released on Tuesday indicated that business activity rose more than expected in February and fueled optimism that the country may be able to avoid a steep economic downturn. This, in turn, lifts bets for additional interest rate hikes by the Bank of England (BoE), which continues to underpin the British Pound and acts as a headwind for the EUR/GBP cross.
In contrast, the Eurozone PMI showed that business activity in the manufacturing sector deteriorated this month. Furthermore, the markets already seem to have fully priced in additional jumbo rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) in the coming months. This, along with sustained US Dollar buying, is weighing on the shared currency and favours the EUR/GBP bears.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that any attempted recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. The EUR/GBP cross seems poised to slide further towards testing the 100-day SMA pivotal support, currently around the 0.8745 region. This is closely followed by the YTD low, around the 0.8720 zone, which if broken decisively will mark a fresh breakdown and pave the way for a further depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8794
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.8794
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8856
|Daily SMA50
|0.882
|Daily SMA100
|0.875
|Daily SMA200
|0.8656
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8887
|Previous Daily Low
|0.879
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8929
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8804
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8897
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8722
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8827
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.885
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.876
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8727
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8664
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8857
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.892
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8954
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends gains near 1.0650 ahead of Fed Minutes
EUR/USD is holding gains while trading near 1.0650 early Wednesday. The pair's upside could be linked to the US Dollar’s retreat amid a cautious mood and a minor pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. The Minutes of the first Fed meeting of 2023 is next in focus.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2100 amid cautious mood, Fed Minutes eyed
GBP/USD has come under fresh selling pressure and dropped below 1.2100 in the European morning. Looming geopolitical risks and pre-Fed Minutes anxiety weigh on the pair while a steady US Dollar and upbeat UK PMIs could keep the downside cushioned.
Gold: Can FOMC Minutes provide a spark?
Gold price trades around key $1,835 support, awaiting next catalyst. Market will scrutinize last Fed meeting minutes looking for more monetary policy clues. PCE disinflation should continue, but any surprise could have a notable impact on Gold.
Why the crypto China narrative is not bullish for Bitcoin and Ethereum prices
BTC and ETH have nosedived since February 21 but experts believe the "crypto China narrative," emerging from Hong Kong's liberal attitude towards cryptocurrency businesses and trading, could come to the rescue.
SP500 is on the edge – Make it or break it
Stock indexes remain positive for the year with the Nasdaq up +12.6%, the S&P 500 up +6.2%, and the Dow up +2.1%. Where stocks go from here still very much depends on the Federal Reserve's upcoming moves.