EUR/GBP strengthens further beyond 0.9000 mark, fresh session tops

- EUR/GBP gained traction for the second straight session on the first day of the week.
- The lack of progress in Brexit talks weighed on the sterling and remained supportive.
The EUR/GBP cross edged higher through the early North American session and was last seen trading near two-day tops, around the 0.9030 region.
The cross built on the previous session's goodish rebound from over one-month lows and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session. The lack of progress in Brexit talks was seen as a key factor behind the British pound's relative outperformance against its European counterpart and driving the EUR/GBP cross higher on the first day of the week.
It is worth recalling that the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday that the seventh round of Brexit talks failed to yield any breakthrough. Barnier's UK counterpart, David Frost also mentioned about the deadlock and paved the way for weeks of uncertainty. This, in turn, took its toll on the sterling and remained supportive of the EUR/GBP pair's ongoing positive move.
On the other hand, the shared currency remained well supported by the fact that that the European governments have taken decisive action to support economic growth. The intraday positive move took along some short-term trading stops placed near the key 0.9000 psychological mark. Hence, the uptick could further be attributed to some technical buying above the mentioned barrier.
It will now be interesting to see if bulls are able to capitalize on the move or opt to take some profits off the table. Market participants now look forward to this week's key event risk, the Jackson Hole Symposium, where a scheduled speech by influential central banker will infuse some volatility and provide a fresh directional impetus to the EUR/GBP cross.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.903
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|0.901
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9032
|Daily SMA50
|0.9035
|Daily SMA100
|0.8936
|Daily SMA200
|0.8765
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9016
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8944
|Previous Weekly High
|0.907
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8944
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8938
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8989
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8972
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8964
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8919
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8893
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9036
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9062
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9108
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Struggles below 0.7200 despite broad risk-on mood
AUD/USD attempts recovery from 0.7153 after flashing third consecutive day under 0.7200 mark. Virus vaccine/treatment optimism gained support from US COVID-19 figures. No major data/events on the calendar, virus headlines, chatters over Jackson Hole Symposium will be the key.
XAU/USD reverses from five-day highs and hits fresh daily lows under $1960
Gold is falling modestly on Monday after being unable to hold onto gains and following recovery of the US dollar during the American session. The ounce peaked at $1,962, but it quickly turned to the downside.
USD/JPY continues to move sideways below 106.00
USD/JPY is struggling to find direction on Monday. S Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 93.00. Upbeat market mood keeps safe-haven JPY's gains limited.
Bitcoin keeps a winning card on hand
Bitcoin's chart leaves the door open to reaching new relative highs. Ethereum is still in a downward spiral and is losing market share to Bitcoin. Extreme market optimism remains a risk as a correction may come.
WTI testing key resistance structure, anchored by increasing COVID-19 cases
Failures above $40 and break below support opens risk back to test the prior resistance set in April of this year some $10 lower from today.