- EUR/GBP oscillates around 0.8710s, courtesy of a risk-off impulse, bolstering the Euro.
- The cross-currency pair remains trapped within the 20/50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).
- A bearish-harami is forming in the EUR/GBP daily chart, warranting further downside.
The Euro prolonged its gains against the Pound Sterling amidst a volatile trading session that witnessed both currencies featuring reports that inflation in the Eurozone and the UK remains higher, meaning that further central bank actions are needed to control stubbornly elevated inflation. From a technical point of view, the EUR/GBP is trading above its opening price by 0.16%, hoovering around 0.8710s, trapped between the 20 and the 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).
EUR/GBP Price Forecast
The EUR/GBP daily chart illustrates the pair as neutral-to-upward biased, though contained within last Tuesday’s price action (0.8633-0.8731). If the EUR/GBP breaks the October 18 high of 0.8731, that could pave the way for further gains, exposing the 20-day EMA at 0.8775. Otherwise, a bearish-harami candle pattern would emerge, warranting downside action in the pair. If that scenario plays out, EUR/GBP’s key support areas lie at the 50-day EMA at 0.8656, followed by the confluence of the October 17 low and the 50-day EMA around 0.8656/57.
EUR/GBP Daily Chart
Short term, the EUR/GBP one-hour chart portrays the pair as neutral, consolidated in the 0.8700-0.8723 area. On top, the 200-EMA at 0.8723 would be a difficult hurdle to surpass. Once cleared, it could send the EUR/GBP towards the R1 daily pivot at 0.8745, followed by the R2 pivot point at 0.8787, ahead of the 0.8800 figure.
On the flip side, the EUR/GBP failure to crack 0.8731, the weekly high, would exacerbate a fall toward fresh weekly lows. Hence, the EUR/GBP first support will be the 20-EMA at 0.8702, followed by the confluence of the daily pivot and the 50-EMA at 0.8690. Break below will expose the 100-EMA at 0.8673, followed by the S1 pivot level at 0.8650.
EUR/GBP Hourly Chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8716
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.8708
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8779
|Daily SMA50
|0.8654
|Daily SMA100
|0.8584
|Daily SMA200
|0.8489
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8732
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8634
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8867
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8609
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9254
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8694
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8671
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.865
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8593
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8553
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8748
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8789
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8846
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD edges lower amid a worsening market mood
The AUD/USD pair hovers around 0.6260 ahead of the release of Australian employment data. The pair fell on renewed USD demand as record inflation levels awakened recession-related concerns.
EUR/USD consolidates around 0.9770
Record EU inflation and higher US government bond yields boosted the greenback on Wednesday. EUR/USD is stable below 0.9800 as investors await the next relevant catalyst.
Gold tumbles, looking to test the year low at $1,614.81
XAUUSD fell on Wednesday to $1,628.35, its lowest in 3 weeks, as investors resumed buying the Dollar. Market mood deteriorated on the back of renewed growth-related concerns. Gold cannot compete now with soaring rates in the US and tends to fall in risk-averse scenarios.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Network activity signals red days ahead
ETH shows a significant influx of investors actively participating in the network. Ethereum price could become problematic for long-term investors as a sweep-the-lows event is becoming more self-fulfilling. Key levels have been identified.
Bears in command
The bears are in the driver‘s seat. Treasuries show no sign of calming down – the parabolic move in yields doesn‘t look to be over, the 10-y yield is already 4.10% premarket, and that means significant risk-off headwinds today.