- EUR/GBP reverses the previous day’s pullback from two-week top.
- Key SMAs challenge buyers inside bullish chart formation, RSI (14) hints at further upside.
- Five-week-old trend line is the key hurdle, bears can refresh monthly low by breaking 0.8500.
EUR/GBP grinds higher around 0.8530 as it refreshes its intraday top while reversing the previous day’s pullback from a fortnight high heading into Thursday’s European session.
In doing so, the cross-currency pair remains inside a weekly ascending trend channel while poking the 100-SMA.
Given the first RSI (14), not oversold, as well as the sustained trading inside the weekly bullish channel, the EUR/GBP prices are likely to remain firmer.
That said, the 100-SMA and the 200-SMA could restrict immediate upside moves around 0.8525 and 0.8555 in that order.
In a case where EUR/GBP manages to rise past 0.8555, it can aim for a downward sloping resistance line from June 15, around 0.8630 by the press time.
Alternatively, pullback moves need to defy the bullish channel pattern by breaking the 0.8500 support.
Following that, the recent low of 0.8403 and the May month low of 0.8393 will be crucial for the EUR/GBP bears to watch.
Overall, EUR/GBP is expected to keep the bullish bias intact but upside momentum could witness multiple hurdles.
EUR/GBP: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8524
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33%
|Today daily open
|0.8496
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8538
|Daily SMA50
|0.8535
|Daily SMA100
|0.846
|Daily SMA200
|0.8443
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.854
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8493
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8514
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8404
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8721
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8486
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8511
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8522
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8479
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8463
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8432
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8527
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8557
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8574
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD holds gains above 1.0200 ahead of ECB
EURUSD is consolidating gains above 1.0200, supported by news that Russia's Nord Stream 1 pipeline has resumed gas deliveries. The renewed US dollar sell-off also underpins the pair. The upside, however, remains capped by the Italian political crisis.
GBP/USD: Upside remains capped near 1.2000
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2000, unable to capitalize on broad US dollar weakness. Investors cheer the Nord Stream restart news, helping lift the overall market mood. Aggressive BOE tightening expectations keep the pound underpinned.
Gold: Will the ECB rescue the bulls?
Gold price remains vulnerable while below the $1,700 threshold. The ECB is set to hike rates this Thursday to combat soaring inflation. A less hawkish ECB could rescue XAUUSD, as the metal remains oversold.
BTC/USD retreats from five-week top as Tesla reveals Bitcoin sale
BTC/USD bears the burden of Tesla’s dislike for Bitcoin as bulls retreat from monthly peak. However, the Bitcoin pair remains mildly bid at around $23,200 during early Thursday as traders brace for fresh clues.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!