EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Slumps to YTD low as bearish engulfing chart pattern emerges

- UK employment data drive EUR/GBP lower, as BoE’s hike expectations increased.
- Following a bearish engulfing pattern, the pair could test the 0.8500 mark and below.
- Oscillators suggest seller momentum is increasing; further EUR/GBP downside is warranted.
The EUR/GBP slides to a fresh year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.8504 after a solid employment report in the United Kingdom (UK) increased the chances for a 50 basis point rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) on August 3; hence, the EUR/GBP dropped sharply. At the time of writing, the EUR/GBP exchanges hands at 0.8511, down 0.44%.
EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the EUR/GBP drop below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 0.8592 on July 4 opened the door for a deeper fall. As of writing, the cross formed a bearish engulfing candle pattern after hitting a weekly high of 0.8584, suggesting that lower prices are expected near term.
If EUR/GBP achieves a daily close below the June 19 daily low of 0.8518, that could pave the way for a test of the 0.8500 mark. A breach of the latter would clear the path, with no intermediate support levels, toward the August 24 swing low of 0.8408, before sliding further down to the August 2 low of 0.8339.
Conversely, a daily close above 0.8518m could indicate a consolidation around the 0.8500-0.8580 area up next. A decisive break over the top of the range could expose 0.8600 and the 50-day EMA at 0.8623.
With both scenarios laid down, oscillators suggest that further downside is expected. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bearish and aiming toward oversold conditions, while the three-day Rate of Change (RoC) depicts sellers are gathering momentum. Therefore, the EUR/GBP path of least resistance is downwards.
EUR/GBP Price Action – Daily chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8514
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|0.8554
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8571
|Daily SMA50
|0.8632
|Daily SMA100
|0.8723
|Daily SMA200
|0.8736
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8584
|Previous Daily Low
|0.854
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8606
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8521
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8567
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8557
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8535
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8515
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8491
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8579
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8603
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8623
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1000 as US Dollar retreats
EUR/USD found support at 1.0980 and rose back above 1.1000 in a choppy session. The US Dollar lost momentum, resulting in the pair's rebound. Market participants positioned themselves ahead of the release of the US CPI data scheduled to be published on Wednesday.
GBP/USD rises to test 15-month highs above 1.2900
GBP/USD gained momentum on the back of a weaker US Dollar, following a correction to 1.2885. The pair is currently hovering around 1.2920, which is slightly below the 15-month high it reached earlier on Tuesday at 1.2935.
Gold: XAU/USD hovers around $1,930 ahead of US CPI Premium
Gold prices advanced early on Tuesday, peaking at $1,938.45, its highest in almost a month, although resurgent US Dollar demand sees XAU/USD trading in the $1,930 region in the American afternoon.
Robert Kiyosaki predicts Bitcoin price rally to $120,000 amidst rising inflation in the US
Robert Kiyosaki, an American entrepreneur and author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, voiced his support for Bitcoin. Kiyosaki told his 2.4 million followers in a recent tweet that Bitcoin price is likely to climb to $120,000.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO pulls back after conquering $11 level
UPDATE: Nio stock lost 1.8% in the first half hour on Tuesday after opening up as much as 2.5% higher at $11.05. The NASDAQ Composite is slightly lower at the same time due to news that the company will reduce the share of megacap stocks in its NASDAQ 100 index.