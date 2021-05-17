EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Recovery moves capped below 0.8640

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/GBP defends 0.8600 despite failures to back the bulls.
  • Confluence of 200-SMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside.
  • Bears have a bumpy road to the south, 0.8590 offers nearby support.

EUR/GBP struggles to extend the previous week’s recovery moves above 0.8600, around 0.8610 ahead of Monday’s European session.

Although bullish MACD signals back rebound from monthly low, the early May’s lows surrounding 0.8625 tests intraday buyers ahead of a 200-SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement convergence near 0.8640.

Even if the EUR/GBP prices cross the 0.8640 hurdle, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s fall from late April, around 0.8660, will be another key barrier before the monthly top of 0.8700.

Should EUR/GBP fails to stay on the road to recovery, the 0.8600 round figure will precede multiple supports around the 0.8590 level to test the short-term downside.

Additionally, the monthly low near 0.8560 precedes the mid-March bottom surrounding 0.8530 and the 0.8500 threshold, not to forget the yearly low of 0.8472, offer a troubled journey to the south.

EUR/GBP four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8611
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 0.861
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8654
Daily SMA50 0.8617
Daily SMA100 0.872
Daily SMA200 0.8879
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8627
Previous Daily Low 0.8596
Previous Weekly High 0.87
Previous Weekly Low 0.8561
Previous Monthly High 0.872
Previous Monthly Low 0.8472
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8615
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8608
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8595
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8579
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8563
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8626
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8643
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8658

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats towards 1.2100 amid US dollar rebound

EUR/USD retreats towards 1.2100 amid US dollar rebound

EUR/USD drops back towards 1.2100 amid the US dollar's corrective bounce ahead of the European open. Economic concerns over China and UN headlines weigh on the market mood. Fedspeak and geopolitical news in focus. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds steady below 1.4100 mark amid USD strength

GBP/USD holds steady below 1.4100 mark amid USD strength

GBP/USD maintains a bearish tone below 1.4100 in the early European session. A modest rebound in the US dollar keeps the advance limited for the pair. The new COVID-19 variant might disrupt the UK's plans for easing restrictions.

GBP/USD News

Dogecoin Price remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1

Dogecoin Price remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1

Dogecoin price shows resilience as it treads the demand zone extending from $0.489 to $0.522. The 100 four-hour SMA at $0.504 coincides with this range and adds credence to a potential bounce. Clearing the $0.569 resistance will allow DOGE to skyrocket 75% to $1.

Read more

Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints

Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints

Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.

Read more

