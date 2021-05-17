EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Recovery moves capped below 0.8640

- EUR/GBP defends 0.8600 despite failures to back the bulls.
- Confluence of 200-SMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside.
- Bears have a bumpy road to the south, 0.8590 offers nearby support.
EUR/GBP struggles to extend the previous week’s recovery moves above 0.8600, around 0.8610 ahead of Monday’s European session.
Although bullish MACD signals back rebound from monthly low, the early May’s lows surrounding 0.8625 tests intraday buyers ahead of a 200-SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement convergence near 0.8640.
Even if the EUR/GBP prices cross the 0.8640 hurdle, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s fall from late April, around 0.8660, will be another key barrier before the monthly top of 0.8700.
Should EUR/GBP fails to stay on the road to recovery, the 0.8600 round figure will precede multiple supports around the 0.8590 level to test the short-term downside.
Additionally, the monthly low near 0.8560 precedes the mid-March bottom surrounding 0.8530 and the 0.8500 threshold, not to forget the yearly low of 0.8472, offer a troubled journey to the south.
EUR/GBP four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8611
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.861
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8654
|Daily SMA50
|0.8617
|Daily SMA100
|0.872
|Daily SMA200
|0.8879
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8627
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8596
|Previous Weekly High
|0.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8561
|Previous Monthly High
|0.872
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8472
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8615
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8608
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8595
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8579
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8563
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8626
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8643
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8658
