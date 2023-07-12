EUR/GBP Price Analysis: rebounds from YTD low, as a bullish-engulfing pattern looms

- EUR/GBP sees a significant bounce from YTD lows, climbing 70 pips and gaining 0.72%, spurred by rising EUR/USD.
- A bullish engulfing candlestick pattern indicates the possibility of further upside for the EUR/GBP pair, targeting 0.8600.
- Technical indicators, including the RSI and three-day RoC, show buyers gathering momentum, suggesting near-term bullishness.
EUR/GBP jumps from year-to-date (YTD) lows of 0.8504, climbs 70 pips, and gains 0.72% on Wednesday, underpinned by the rise of the EUR/USD pair. The EUR/GBP is exchanging hands at 0.8571 after hitting a daily low of 0.8505.
EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After diving to a new YTD low of 0.8504, the EUR/GBP has risen sharply toward the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.8571. During the last couple of days, EUR/GBP’s price action formed a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern, suggesting further upside is expected; nevertheless, a daily close above the latter is needed to keep bulls’ hopes alive.
The EUR/GBP first supply zone to test would be the 0.8600 mark. Once cleared, the next stop will be the 50-day EMA at 0.8621, followed by the June 28 swing high at 0.8658. A breach of the latter will shift the cross-pair bias to neutral and expose key resistance levels. The next resistance will be the 200-day EMA at 0.8684, ahead of testing at 0.8700.
Notably, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is about to turn bullish, while the three-day Rate of Change (RoC) depicts buyers gathering momentum. That said, the EUR/GBP is upward in the near term.
EUR/GBP Price Action – Daily chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8572
|Today Daily Change
|0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|0.70
|Today daily open
|0.8512
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8569
|Daily SMA50
|0.8626
|Daily SMA100
|0.872
|Daily SMA200
|0.8735
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8561
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8504
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8606
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8521
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8526
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8539
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.849
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8469
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8433
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8548
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8583
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8605
