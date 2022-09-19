- The EUR/GBP advances 0.11% during Monday’s North American session.
- Medium-term, as shown by the EUR/GBP daily chart, the pair is upward biased.
- Negative divergence in the 4-hour scale, to tumble the EUR/GBP towards the 0.8700 figure.
The EUR/GBP edges up during the North American session, reaching a fresh YTD high at around 0.8787 but retreated towards the 0.8760s mark, forming a doji, meaning that buyers/sellers are at an equilibrium point. At the time of writing, the EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8767, up by 0.10%.
EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the EUR/GBP is upward biased, but as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) gets into overbought territory, it might open the door for some consolidation. Additionally, it’s worth noting that there is a negative divergence between price action and the RSI, suggesting that the cross-currency might drop towards the 0.8700 figure or below before resuming its uptrend.
In the near term, the EUR/GBP four-hour scale portrays a divergence, with price action registering higher highs, contrary to RSI’s printing lower highs, meaning that sellers are gathering momentum. Hence, the EUR/GBP in the short term is downward biased.
Therefore, the EUR/GBP first support is the daily pivot of 0.8752. Break below will expose the confluence of the 20-EMA and the S1 daily pivot at the 0.8719/24 range, followed by the 50-EMA at 0.8696, ahead of the S2 daily pivot at 0.8680.
EUR/GBP Key Technical Levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8768
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.8769
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8601
|Daily SMA50
|0.8507
|Daily SMA100
|0.8523
|Daily SMA200
|0.845
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8784
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8715
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8784
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8626
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8653
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8758
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8741
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8728
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8687
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8658
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8798
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8826
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8867
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD firming up above 0.6700
The AUD/USD pair trimmed early losses and trades in the 0.6720 price zone as investors await clues from the Reserve Bank of Australia. The better tone of Wall Street underpinned the aussie.
EURUSD keeps battling parity as the Fed looms
EUR/USD seesaws around 1.0000 in a slow start to the week. Market players are focused on the upcoming US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision, speculating how much growth the central bank would sacrifice to tame inflation.
Gold: No bottom at sight as massive quantitative tightening looms
Gold pared its recovery on Monday and consolidates in the $1,670 price zone. The metal bottomed at $1,654.11 on Friday, its lowest since April 2020. XAUUSD struggles to gain momentum as the cautious mood of speculative interest backs the greenback.
Ethereum Price Prediction: A dangerous knife to catch
ETH could recover a decent amount of losses in the days to come. Ethereum hovers a few dollars above the unbreached 200-week moving average. The volume during the current selloff is relatively sparse. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach below the June 13 swing low at $1,006.
China: Weaker external demand adds to domestic challenges
The economy continues to struggle with 3 strong headwinds: zero-covid policy, property crisis and fading global demand. Chinese stimulus continues to increase and is proves a floor under growth. But it cannot kickstart the economy as long as the cloud of uncertainty over covid remains and the property crisis continues.