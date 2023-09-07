EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Gains traction above the 0.8570 mark, within descending trend channel

The EUR/GBP cross gains momentum above the mid-0.8500s during the early European session on Thursday. The cross currently trades near 0.8576, unchanged for the day. The latest data revealed on Thursday that German Industrial Production (IP) for July fell -2.1% YoY from a 1.5% drop (revised from a 1.5% drop) in the previous month. On a monthly basis, the figure dropped 0.8% versus a 1.4% decline in June and below the expectation of a 0.5% drop. However, the Pound Sterling (GBP) is weakened against the Euro as the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey's dovish remark on Wednesday that the central bank is much closer to ending its hiking cycle. From a technical perspective, EUR/GBP trades within a descending trend channel since the middle of June on the four-hour chart. That said, That said, the path of least resistance for the cross is to the upside as EUR/GBP holds above the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). The critical resistance level for the cross is seen at 0.8600, representing a psychological round mark and a high of August 28. The next barrier to watch is 0.8626 (the upper boundary of a descending trend channel) en route to a high of August 11 at 0.8670 and finally near a high of July 19 at 0.8700. On the flip side, the initial support level is seen at 0.8563 (50-hour EMA). The next downside stop is located at 0.8540 (a low of September 4). The additional downside filter is located at 0.8524 (a low of September 5). The key contention will emerge at 0.8500, portraying a lower limit of a descending trend channel and a psychological figure. It’s worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) stand in bullish territory, supporting the buyers for now.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.