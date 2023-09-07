EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Gains traction above the 0.8570 mark, within descending trend channel

  • EUR/GBP trades within a descending trend channel on the four-hour chart.
  • The key resistance level is seen at 0.8600; the initial support level is located at 0.8563.
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI) and MACD stand in bullish territory.

The EUR/GBP cross gains momentum above the mid-0.8500s during the early European session on Thursday. The cross currently trades near 0.8576, unchanged for the day.

The latest data revealed on Thursday that German Industrial Production (IP) for July fell -2.1% YoY from a 1.5% drop (revised from a 1.5% drop) in the previous month. On a monthly basis, the figure dropped 0.8% versus a 1.4% decline in June and below the expectation of a 0.5% drop. However, the Pound Sterling (GBP) is weakened against the Euro as the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey's dovish remark on Wednesday that the central bank is much closer to ending its hiking cycle.

From a technical perspective, EUR/GBP trades within a descending trend channel since the middle of June on the four-hour chart. That said, That said, the path of least resistance for the cross is to the upside as EUR/GBP holds above the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).

The critical resistance level for the cross is seen at 0.8600, representing a psychological round mark and a high of August 28. The next barrier to watch is 0.8626 (the upper boundary of a descending trend channel) en route to a high of August 11 at 0.8670 and finally near a high of July 19 at 0.8700.

On the flip side, the initial support level is seen at 0.8563 (50-hour EMA). The next downside stop is located at 0.8540 (a low of September 4). The additional downside filter is located at 0.8524 (a low of September 5). The key contention will emerge at 0.8500, portraying a lower limit of a descending trend channel and a psychological figure.

It’s worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) stand in bullish territory, supporting the buyers for now.
 

EUR/GBP four-hour chart

 

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8576
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 0.8577
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.857
Daily SMA50 0.8582
Daily SMA100 0.8627
Daily SMA200 0.8712
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8578
Previous Daily Low 0.8528
Previous Weekly High 0.8611
Previous Weekly Low 0.8548
Previous Monthly High 0.8669
Previous Monthly Low 0.8493
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8559
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8547
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8544
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8512
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8495
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8594
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8611
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8643

 

 

 

