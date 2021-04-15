EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Faces rejection near 0.8700 mark, downside seems limited

- EUR/GBP continued with its struggle to break through the 0.8700 round-figure mark.
- The technical set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
- Dips below the 0.8645-40 area could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
Having struggled to move beyond the 0.8700 mark, the EUR/GBP cross edged lower on Thursday and was last seen trading near daily lows, around the 0.8680-75 region. The cross has now erased the previous day's modest gains, though the near-term bias still seems tilted in favour of bullish traders.
The EUR/GBP cross last week confirmed a bullish breakout through a falling wedge pattern. This coupled with the emergence of some dip-buying near the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 0.9218-0.8472 fall supports prospects for an extension of the recovery from one-year lows touched earlier this April.
The constructive outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have been gaining traction and eased from the overbought zone on the 4-hour charts. Hence, a subsequent move towards the next relevant hurdle, around the 0.8730-40 supply zone, looks a distinct possibility.
Some follow-through buying beyond the 38.2% Fibo. level should allow the EUR/GBP cross to prolong its bullish trajectory and aim back to reclaim the 0.8800 mark for the first time since early February. The momentum could further get extended towards the 50% Fibo. level, around the 0.8830-40 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might find decent support near the 0.8645-40 zone – the 23.6% Fibo. level and 50-day SMA confluence. Further weakness might still be seen as an opportunity for bullish traders and remain limited near the falling wedge breakpoint, around the 0.8600 mark.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Techical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8682
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|0.8697
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8593
|Daily SMA50
|0.8632
|Daily SMA100
|0.8805
|Daily SMA200
|0.8922
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8699
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8669
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8697
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8472
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8674
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8503
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8687
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.868
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8678
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8659
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8648
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8707
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8718
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8737
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
