EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Corrective bounce approach 0.8890-95 resistance confluence, UK GDP awaited

- EUR/GBP snaps four-day downtrend ahead of the preliminary readings of the UK Q4 GDP.
- Key SMA confluence put a floor under the prices but downbeat oscillators keep sellers hopeful.
- Convergence of weekly descending trend line and monthly horizontal resistance area highlight 0.8890-95 as the key hurdle for bulls.
EUR/GBP picks up bids to pare weekly losses around 0.8865, extending the previous day’s rebound from the one-week low during early Friday. In doing so, the cross-currency pair snaps a four-day downtrend ahead of the preliminary readings of the UK’s fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data.
Also read: UK GDP Preview: Growth to stagnate but recession narrowly averted
Other than the pre-data moves, the convergence of the 100-SMA and the 200-SMA, close to 0.8835 by the press time, also challenge the downside bias.
However, bearish MACD signals and a downward trajectory from the last Friday, as portrayed by the short-term descending trend line, tease sellers ahead of the key UK data. Adding strength to the downside bias could be the sluggish RSI (14).
That said, the aforementioned resistance line joins a one-month-old horizontal area to challenge the EUR/GBP bulls around 0.8890-95.
Also acting as an upside filter is the 0.8900 round figure, a break of which could propel prices towards the monthly high surrounding 0.8980 and then to the 0.9000 round figure.
On the flip side, the stated SMA confluence near 0.8835 becomes crucial support for the EUR/GBP bears to watch during the quote’s fresh downside.
Following that, an ascending support line from January 19, near .8820, holds the gate for the EUR/GBP sellers.
EUR/GBP: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8861
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19%
|Today daily open
|0.8878
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8833
|Daily SMA50
|0.8775
|Daily SMA100
|0.8748
|Daily SMA200
|0.8641
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8911
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8875
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8979
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8763
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8897
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8722
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8889
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8897
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8865
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8852
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8828
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8901
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8924
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8937
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
