- The EUR/GBP gained almost 2% in the last week.
- The market mood shifted from mixed to upbeat as US equities regained composture and traded in the green.
- EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Shifted to upward biased once it broke a descending channel to the upside, opening the door for further gains.
The EUR/GBP retreats from weekly highs at around 0.8600 reached last week, though remains around the mid 0.85-0.86 range late in the New York session, amidst a mixed market mood. At 0.8550, the EUR/GBP shifted to an upward bias, following last week’s gains of 1.90%.
Sentiment has improved as the New York session progressed. US equities pared some earlier losses and record gains between 0.18% and 1.95%, despite factors like China’s Covid-19 zero-tolerance restrictions and the Ukraine-Russia war.
On Tuesday, during Asian and European sessions, the EUR/GBP opened around 0.8560s and fluctuated around the 0.8530-80 range throughout the day. Late in the North American session, the EUR/GBP settled around the daily pivot around 0.8550, shy of the 50-hour simple moving average (HSMA) at 0.8554, opening the door for a retest of the 100-HSMA around 0.8523.
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/GBP is upward biased and reached a fresh YTD high at around 0.8591. It is worth noting that a descending channel was broken to the upside, opening the door for further gains. That, alongside the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 0.8375, crossing over the 100-DMA, further cement the upward bias.
With that said, the EUR/GBP’s first resistance would be the YTD high at 0.8591. A breach of the latter would expose the September 29 daily high at 0.8658. Once cleared, the next resistance would be April 26 at 0.8719.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8552
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.8565
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8389
|Daily SMA50
|0.8375
|Daily SMA100
|0.8376
|Daily SMA200
|0.8445
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8571
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8516
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8591
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8367
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8467
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.825
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.855
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8537
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.853
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8495
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8474
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8585
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8606
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8641
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
