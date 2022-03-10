EUR/GBP jumps to fresh multi-week high, around 0.8435 post-ECB

- EUR/GBP attracted some dip-buying on Thursday and turned positive for the fourth straight day.
- A more hawkish ECB policy decision lifted the shared currency and remained supportive of the move.
- The worsening situation in Ukraine act as a headwind for the euro and cap gains for the cross.
The EUR/GBP cross caught some bids after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its policy decision and shot to a fresh multi-week high, around 0.8435 region in the last hour.
The cross attracted some dip-buying near the 0.8375 region on Thursday and moved into the positive territory for the four successive sessions in reaction to a more hawkish ECB. As was widely expected, the Governing Council decided to leave key interest rates unchanged at the end of the March meeting. That said, the central bank said that it will conclude net purchases under the APP program in the third quarter and lifted bets for a 25 bps rate hike in October. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor behind the shared currency's relative outperformance against its British counterpart.
With the latest leg up, the EUR/GBP cross has rallied around 225 pips from the 0.8200 mark, or the lowest level since 2016 and seems poised to extend the week-long bullish trend. Acceptance above the 0.8400 round figure validates the positive outlook, though worries about the fallout from the worsening situation in Ukraine warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders. In the latest development, negotiations between the Russian foreign minister and his Ukrainian counterpart broke down without any notable progress. This could act as a headwind for the shared currency.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8379
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.8396
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8347
|Daily SMA50
|0.8358
|Daily SMA100
|0.8421
|Daily SMA200
|0.8486
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8418
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8316
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8383
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8231
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8478
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8285
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8379
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8355
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8335
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8275
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8234
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8437
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8478
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8538
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
