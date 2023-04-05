EUR/GBP gathers strength for a break above 0.8770 as BoE to cut rates sooner

  • EUR/GBP is making efforts in surpassing the immediate resistance of 0.8770.
  • Inflationary pressures in the UK economy have remained extremely high led by a shortage of labor.
  • Fears of a recession in Eurozone are accelerating as retail demand in Germany is constantly contracting.

The EUR/GBP pair is making efforts in extending its recovery above the immediate resistance of 0.8770 in the Asian session. The cross witnessed a stellar buying interest on Tuesday after dropping to near 0.8730. The Pound Sterling came inside the volatile territory after Bank of England (BoE) interest rate-setter Silvana Tenreyro advocated a contra approach to bring down stubborn inflation.

BoE Tenreyro advocated for consideration of cutting rates sooner than thought as the absence of cost-push shocks would bring down inflation well below targets. He further added, “I expect lower price inertia from second-round effects via wage growth, given a lower rate of headline inflation.”

Contrary to that, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Tuesday that caution is still needed in assessing inflation prospects on account of the potential persistence of domestically generated inflation, as reported by Reuters.

Inflationary pressures in the United Kingdom have remained extremely high led by a shortage of labor due to the early retirement adaptation approach by individuals. Apart from that, rising food prices are continuously fueling overall inflation and in turn building a burden on households.

On the Eurozone front, fears of a recession are accelerating as retail demand in Germany is constantly contracting. Apart from that, rising oil prices are expected to shock inflationary pressures again. Contrary to that, “Joint Economic Forecasts expect a 0.1% expansion in the gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter in the German economy. This follows a 0.4% contraction in the fourth quarter of 2022.”

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8767
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 0.8761
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8804
Daily SMA50 0.8833
Daily SMA100 0.8782
Daily SMA200 0.8696
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8786
Previous Daily Low 0.8729
Previous Weekly High 0.8828
Previous Weekly Low 0.8771
Previous Monthly High 0.8925
Previous Monthly Low 0.8718
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8751
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8764
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8732
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8702
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8674
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8789
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8816
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8846

 

 

