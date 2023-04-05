EUR/GBP gathers strength for a break above 0.8770 as BoE to cut rates sooner

- EUR/GBP is making efforts in surpassing the immediate resistance of 0.8770.
- Inflationary pressures in the UK economy have remained extremely high led by a shortage of labor.
- Fears of a recession in Eurozone are accelerating as retail demand in Germany is constantly contracting.
The EUR/GBP pair is making efforts in extending its recovery above the immediate resistance of 0.8770 in the Asian session. The cross witnessed a stellar buying interest on Tuesday after dropping to near 0.8730. The Pound Sterling came inside the volatile territory after Bank of England (BoE) interest rate-setter Silvana Tenreyro advocated a contra approach to bring down stubborn inflation.
BoE Tenreyro advocated for consideration of cutting rates sooner than thought as the absence of cost-push shocks would bring down inflation well below targets. He further added, “I expect lower price inertia from second-round effects via wage growth, given a lower rate of headline inflation.”
Contrary to that, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Tuesday that caution is still needed in assessing inflation prospects on account of the potential persistence of domestically generated inflation, as reported by Reuters.
Inflationary pressures in the United Kingdom have remained extremely high led by a shortage of labor due to the early retirement adaptation approach by individuals. Apart from that, rising food prices are continuously fueling overall inflation and in turn building a burden on households.
On the Eurozone front, fears of a recession are accelerating as retail demand in Germany is constantly contracting. Apart from that, rising oil prices are expected to shock inflationary pressures again. Contrary to that, “Joint Economic Forecasts expect a 0.1% expansion in the gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter in the German economy. This follows a 0.4% contraction in the fourth quarter of 2022.”
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8767
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.8761
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8804
|Daily SMA50
|0.8833
|Daily SMA100
|0.8782
|Daily SMA200
|0.8696
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8786
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8729
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8828
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8771
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8925
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8718
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8751
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8764
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8732
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8702
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8674
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8789
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8816
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8846
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD renews seven-week high above 0.6300 as RBNZ Interest Rate Decision looms
NZD/USD marches to the highest levels since mid-February as the Kiwi pair traders await the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) monetary policy decision on early Wednesday.
AUD/USD eyes to reclaim 0.6800 despite mixed Aussie PMIs, focus on RBA’s Lowe and yields
AUD/USD extends late Tuesday’s rebound from the 200-DMA while refreshing intraday high near 0.6770 amid Wednesday’s mid-Asian session. The Aussie pair consolidates the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) induced losses ahead of RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s speech.
Gold shifts its business above $2,020 as Fed to remain steady on interest rates
Gold price has shifted its auction profile comfortably above $2,020.00 in the early Asian session. The precious metal delivered a decisive break above the psychological resistance of $2,000.00 on Tuesday.
Cardano could become a top gaming chain thanks to this new integration, details
Cardano gaming has gone cross-chain thanks to integration with a new layer-2 network. The partnership will enable ADA holders to play on-chain games without bridging tokens to other networks. This is the latest in a series of network improvements and features on the Cardano blockchain.
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision Preview: Hawkish guidance yet again? Premium
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) stuck to its hawkish stance in the February meeting but Governor Adrian Orr did warn about potential recession risks. The inflation level, however, remains elevated.