EUR/GBP consolidates above 0.8480 after rejection from 0.8520

- The euro returns to 0.8480 area after failure at 0.8520.
- BoE rate hike expectations are supporting the pound.
- EUR/GBP is trading above a key support area at 0.8471/49 – Commerzbank.
The euro has found support at 0.8480 area following a reversal from 0.8520 earlier today. Broadly speaking, the pair is licking its wounds, clinging right below 0.8500 after having lost nearly 2% over the previous two weeks.
BoE tightening expectations are supporting the GBP
The British pound has remained fairly firm in October, supported by expectations that the Bank of England will lead the rest of the major central banks in raising interest rates after the COVID-19 crisis. Some market sources are anticipating an interest rate hike early next year, with other hikes to follow, in an attempt to tackle inflationary pressures.
Furthermore, the euro remains on the defensive on rising concerns about inflationary pressures and supply bottlenecks thwarting the post-pandemic recovery. The macroeconomic docket has supported those fears on Tuesday, with the German ZEW economic sentiment index deteriorating for the fifth consecutive month.
EUR/GBP: Above important support at 0.8449 – Commerzbank
According to Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, breach of 0.8471/49 support would renew bearish pressure: “EUR/GBP is under pressure near term following last week’s failure just ahead of .8671, the July 2021 high. The market has reacted back to key support at .8505/00, the lows from mid-July, and these are exposed and failure here will target key support is .8471/49, the recent low and lows since 2019. We again look for these to hold the downside.”
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8483
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|0.8497
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.855
|Daily SMA50
|0.8545
|Daily SMA100
|0.8562
|Daily SMA200
|0.8631
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8502
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8472
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8574
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8475
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8491
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8484
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8479
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8461
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8449
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8509
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.852
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8539
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
