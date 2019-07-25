ECB press conference - July 25: Draghi speech live stream

Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, is scheduled to deliver his remarks on monetary policy outlook in a press conference at 12:30 GMT. In a widely expected decision, the ECB today announced that it kept the policy rate unchanged at 0%.
ECB leaves benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0% as expected.
At its monetary policy meeting held today, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to leave the interest rates on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.40%, respectively.
EUR/USD plummets back closer to yearly lows post-ECB.
The shared currency initially picked up some pace after the European Central Bank, at its latest monetary policy meeting held this Thursday, decided to leave interest rates unchanged. However, dovish signals in the accompanying rate statement - indicating rates to remain at present or lower levels at least through the first half of 2020, exerted some fresh downward pressure on the shared currency.
About ECB's press conference
Following the ECB´s economic policy decision, the ECB President gives a press conference regarding monetary policy. His comments may influence the volatility of EUR and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. His hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the EUR, whereas his dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.
