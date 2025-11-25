TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Dow Jones Industrial Average climbs 680 points fueled by December rate cut bets

  • The Dow Jones gained 680 points on Tuesday despite clear market headwinds.
  • Market bets of a Fed interest rate cut in December continue to crystallize.
  • Despite a market party on interest rate expectations, key problem areas continue to bloat.
Dow Jones Industrial Average climbs 680 points fueled by December rate cut bets
Joshua GibsonJoshua GibsonFXStreet

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained a volatile 550-plus points on Tuesday, rallying out of an early volatility spat as investors rolled with the punches on conflicting headlines. Markets eventually settled into a bullish tilt during a holiday-shortened trading week, but key tech stocks are continuing to drag down the rally-leading AI segment.

AI tech rally darling Nvidia (NVDA) is down 4% on Tuesday, taking a fresh hit and extending its decline from record highs above $205 per share to 14%. According to market reporting, late entrant to the AI party and Facebook parent company Meta Platforms (META) is exploring its options to invest in acquiring Google parent Alphabet’s (GOOG) AI-focused chipsets.

When not overly concerned about pie-eyed AI-led revenue expectations, markets remain hinged singularly around the chances that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will resume delivering interest rate cuts. Rate markets are now pricing in over 82% odds of a quarter-point interest rate cut on December 10 after several key Fed officials hinted that they may be more open to immediate moves on interest rates than previously expected.

The good the bad, and the irrelevant

US Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation metrics eased down in September, with core PPI slipping to 2.6% YoY compared to the previous period’s slightly revised 2.9%. US Retail Sales figures rose in September by 0.2%. The figure shows US retail activity expanding, albeit slightly less than expected. 

However, headline Retail Sales by itself paints a different picture than Retail Sales from a wider view. Mainline Retail Sales figures are not adjusted for inflation; after taking Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation adjustments into consideration, September’s real Retail Sales figure shows a slight contraction as consumers grapple with an increasingly uncomfortable economic landscape.

According to the Conference Board’s (CB) latest Consumer Confidence Index, aggregated consumer expectations and overall economic outlook deteriorated in November, falling 6.8 points to 88.7, the indicator’s lowest reading since April. Markets broadly anticipated an upswing to 93.2.

Dow Jones price forecast

In the daily chart, DJIA trades at 47,007.20. Price holds above the 50-day EMA at 46,546.28 and well above the 200-day EMA at 44,605.18, maintaining a bullish tone. The 50-day EMA has stabilized after a mild pullback, while the 200-day EMA continues to rise. RSI at 52.56 is neutral, edging higher and signaling a modest improvement in momentum.

Stochastic at 20.67 has turned up from deeply oversold, hinting at a nascent recovery in the short-term. The descending trend line from 48,419.01 limits advances, with resistance seen near 47,925.93. A close above that barrier would open the path toward 48,419.01, while failure to break could keep price contained and invite dips toward the 50-day EMA.

Dow Jones daily chart

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Author

Joshua Gibson

Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years&#39; experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.

More from Joshua Gibson
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD faces the next hurdle at 1.1660

EUR/USD faces the next hurdle at 1.1660

EUR/USD gathers extra steam and climbs to multi-day highs near the key 1.1600 barrier as the NA session draws to a close on Wednesday. The intense recovery in spot comes on the back of further losses in the Greenback as investors gear up for the Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.

GBP/USD advances to four-week tops near 1.3230

GBP/USD advances to four-week tops near 1.3230

GBP/USD is on the front foot for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, surpassing the 1.3200 level to hit new four-week peaks. The latest push higher comes on the back of the softer Greenback and as traders assess the Autumn Budget details and the OBR’s fresh projections, looking for clues on how all of this might shape the BoE’s next policy steps.

Gold clinches two-week highs, focus on $4,200

Gold clinches two-week highs, focus on $4,200

Gold has shaken off Tuesday’s minor pullback and is back on the rise, pushing above $4,170 per troy ounce to reach fresh two-week tops. The move comes as markets continue to price in the prospect of additional Fed rate cuts. Even so, the climb is facing some resistance, with US Treasury yields ticking higher and making buyers a bit more cautious for now.

XRP extends losses as ETF inflows fail to lift market sentiment

XRP extends losses as ETF inflows fail to lift market sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is extending its decline, trading at $2.17 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border remittance token was rejected at $2.30 on Monday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market despite steady inflows into Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Rachel Reeves calms the bond market with £22bn of fiscal headroom

Rachel Reeves calms the bond market with £22bn of fiscal headroom

Fiscal headroom boost helps calm bond market. Yields fall and pound rises as markets take extra spending in their stride. Reeves placates Labour MPs, giving hope that taxes won’t rise further.

Ripple trades under strong bearish grip despite steady ETF inflows

Ripple trades under strong bearish grip despite steady ETF inflows

Ripple is extending its decline, trading at $2.17 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border remittance token was rejected at $2.30 on Monday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market despite steady inflows into ETFs.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers