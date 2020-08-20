The PBoC is unlikely to cut banks' reserve requirement ratios in the short term and will maintain liquidity mainly through reverse repos and MLFs, said the China Securities Journal in a front-page commentary.
''The PBOC would ensure sufficient money to help enterprises resume production and stabilise the recovery, while emphasising moderate liquidity and market entities' direct access to liquidity,'' the newspaper said.
- China sets 5-year loan prime rate at 4.65% vs 4.65% a month earlier.
- China sets 1-year loan prime rate at 3.85% vs 3.85% a month earlier.
Market implications
The Shanghai Composite Index is slightly lower on the announcement, extending within a fall of 0.65% today, now meeting the 10th August resistance as a new support structure.
At the start of the week, stocks on the mainland and in Hong Kong climbed with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumping 2.3% in the largest advance in nearly a month, while the Hang Seng Index rising 1.3% when China’s central bank supplied liquidity to commercial lenders.
Bloomberg reported on the event, here are some of the key notes:
- The move was to help them manage upcoming government bond sales while leaving the price of the money unchanged as the economy recovers.
- The People’s Bank of China added 700 billion yuan ($101 billion) of one-year funding via the medium-term lending facility.
- The central bank said last Friday that this week's operation was meant to offset the 400 billion yuan in loans that fell due on Monday and another 150 billion yuan maturing on Aug. 26.
- In addition to Monday’s money, the central bank last week offered the most short-term funds since May, replenishing a banking system which needs about $500 billion this month.
The net injection indicates “a more accommodative stance on keeping liquidity levels ample” so that commercial banks can continue to support bond issuance and to stabilize credit growth, said Liu Peiqian, a China economist at Natwest Group Plc. in Singapore.
The move is “a signal to ensure policy continuity and stability” rather than a reaction to a slower pace of economic recovery, she said.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
