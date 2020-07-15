Canada: Manufacturing Sales rise by 10.7% to $40.2 billion in May

Manufacturing Sales in Canada rose more than expected in May.

USD/CAD pair remains in the negative territory below 1.3600.

After contracting by 27.9% in April, Manufacturing Sales in Canada recovered sharply in May and rose increased by 10.7% to $40.2 billion, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 9.5%.

"Many manufacturers resumed operations following full or partial shutdowns related to COVID-19 during the previous month," Statistics Canada noted in its press release. "Nevertheless, total manufacturing sales in May were 28.4% below their pre-pandemic level in February."

Market reaction

The USD/CAD pair edged slightly lower after this upbeat data and was last seen losing 0.35% on the day at 1.3565.