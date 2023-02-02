The Bank of Japan's deputy governor Masazumi Wakatabe has said the BoJ will continue to conduct monetary policy to achieve 2% inflation accompanied by wage growth.
Key comments
Global economy to slow temporarily but likely to pick up as inflationary pressure eases.
Japan's economy likely to continue recovering.
Corporate inflation expectations shifting up somewhat.
What is most important is for changes in price, wages to be sustained, lead to achievement of 2% inflation target. in stable, sustainable fashion.
There is absoutely no change to boj's commitment to continue monetary easing.Our monetary easing was clearly effective in propping up economy.
Efforts to boost long-term economic growth don't conflict with steps to stabilise economy including monetary easing
Making central bank's price target ambiguous would hurt transparency of monetary policy, effect of policy steps.
Inflation target is important.
USD/JPY update
The 4-hour chart sees USD/JPY below the trendline resistance and the bias is lower following the breakout of the geometrical structure.
If the bears get below the support structure near 128.30, then the outlook will remain bearish. However, if there is a bullish correction and a retest of the 129 area in a 38.2% Fibonacci, then should the bears move in, the focus will be on the 127.50s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls take on prior resistance, eye 0.72s
The Australian Dollar rallied to an eight-month high on Thursday following the dovish tilt at the Federal Reserve. The Aussie was at 0.7157 the high today and trading at the best level for the bulls since 0.7283 which was scored in early June.
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.1000 as Fed-ECB policy divergence to trim ahead
The EUR/USD pair has sifted its auction profile above the psychological resistance of 1.1000 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair demonstrated a power-pack rally after surpassing Jan 26 high at 1.0930 as the Federal Reserve (Fed) trimmed the scale of the interest rate hike to 25 basis points (bps).
Gold eyes smooth run-up towards $1,980
Gold price grinds near the highest levels since April 2022, making rounds to $1,952-50 during early Thursday. The XAU/USD bulls seem to catch a breather after rising the most in a fortnight as markets brace for a few more central banks and the US jobs report.
Cathie Wood’s ARK adheres to $1 million Bitcoin price prediction by decade end as BTC nears $25,000
Bitcoin, the leader of the crypto market, has had a fairly turbulent year in 2022, but starting this year, the cryptocurrency has proved to be far better. This has imbued confidence in BTC investors and traders increase interest in the asset.
European Central Bank Preview: Lagarde needs to repeat her hawkish message Premium
The European Central Bank (ECB) is starting its two-day meeting that, at least according to what President Christine Lagarde hinted beforehand, will end up with the announcement of a 50 bps hike of all key interest rates.