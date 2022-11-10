BoJ’s Kuroda: Central bank won't take monetary policy steps directly aimed at influencing FX market

Further comments are crossing the wires, via Reuters, from Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, as he now speaks on the exchange rate value.
Key quotes
Merits of BoJ’s current policy outweighing costs, but aware of need to be mindful about costs of prolonged easing.
Pace of raising japan's negative interest rate will be among key factors when boj debates exit strategy.
Another factor is how to adjust BoJ’s huge balance sheet.
We are not in stage where we can immediately debate, lay out details of exit strategy.
Recent price rises hurting households' sentiment, real income.
Recent weak yen is undesirable.
Govt's decision to respond to speculative, sharp and one-sided yen falls was appropriate.
Important for forex rates to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals.
Weak yen benefits big global firms, but hurts households and firms reliant on domestic demand via rising import costs.
BoJ won't take monetary policy steps directly aimed at influencing FX market.
Sharp, one-sided yen declines appear to be pausing since Japan's FX intervention.
Dollar has been rising almost single-handedly against other currencies reflecting strong United States growth.
Many people predict dollar's single-handed rise likely won't continue forever as the United States economy may suffer negative growth on steady Fed rate hikes.
Deepening negative rate among policy options if needed.
BoJ has been taking steps such as three-tier system for its reserves, to mitigate damage to financial institutions' revenues from negative interest rate.
Cannot say specifically how deep boj can push short-term rate target to negative territory.
Market reaction
The Japanese Yen is finding some support from the above comments, driving USDJPY lower to near-daily lows of 146.12. The spot is down 0.18% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD holds lower ground below 0.6450 on RBA commentary
AUDUSD is feeling the pull of gravity, eyeing 0.6400 in Thursday's Asian trading, as investors digest the latest comments from the RBA officials. The US Dollar pauses its recovery, as the Treasury yields sink ahead of the critical US inflation data.
EURUSD flirts with parity as ECB Bulletin, US inflation data loom
EURUSD aptly portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the key US inflation data during early Thursday. In doing so, the major currency pair fades the late Wednesday’s corrective bounce off 0.9992. It’s worth noting that the quote reversed from a two-month high the previous day amid a broad risk-off mood.
Gold retreats from $1,700 as DXY turns subdued, US Inflation a key event ahead
Gold price (XAUUSD) has witnessed fresh demand from around $1,702.00 in the Tokyo session as the US dollar index (DXY) is displaying a subdued performance. The DXY is striving for a break above the intraday hurdle of 110.40.
Bitcoin Price: Levels traders should watch during Thursday's US CPI announcement
Bitcoin price experienced a monstrous decline on November 9. On November 10, the United States updates the Consumer Price Index. Historically the CPI release dates tend to be very volatile trading days. Key levels have been defined for traders to consider.
US Inflation Preview: Markets set to seize on falling Core CPI to revive pivot play, three scenarios Premium
Will Christmas come early? That is what investors seem to be craving for, jumping on good news to rise and dusting off depressing developments. The reaction to the all-important CPI report for October is set to be no different. And probably stronger.