In its quarterly report, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) raised its economic assessment for four out of Japan’s nine regions.
Additional takeaways
BoJ raises economic assessment for 3 of Japan's 9 regions.
BoJ maintains economic assessment for 5 of Japan's 9 regions.
Many Japan regions saw their economies pick up or pick up moderately.
Market reaction
USD/JPY extends the sell-off toward 131.00 despite the upbeat BoJ economic assessment. The pair is trading at 131.49, down 0.74% on the day, at the time of writing.
