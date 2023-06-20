BoJ Minutes: Several members believe that monetary easing should be maintained

“A few members pointed out that past price increases in commodities and raw materials continued to be passed on to consumer prices with a time lag,” per the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) Minutes of April’s monetary policy meeting.
The BoJ Minutes also stated that Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Fumio Kishida and BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda agreed that at this point, there was no need to change joint statement between government and BoJ.
Additional details
A different member said that, in addition to a pass-through of higher raw material prices, an increasing number of factors had contributed to firms raising their selling prices.
One member expressed the view that high wage increases could lead, for example, to an improvement in consumer sentiment.
A different member expressed the view that it was uncertain whether pent-up demand would materialize to an extent where it would make up for private consumption restrained during the pandemic.
One member expressed the view that, with labor shortages intensifying, high wage increases could be expected in 2024.
One member said firms that had raised the starting salaries for new graduates in fiscal 2023 seemed to be planning to raise wages to some extent in fiscal 2024.
One member expressed the opinion that wage growth in 2023 seemed to be partly attributable to temporary factors.
One member said signs of a virtuous cycle between prices and wages had started to be observed.
A few members said in order for Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation to rise again toward 2% after decelerating, it was necessary for wage developments, firms' growth expectations, and medium- to long-term inflation expectations to improve.
Some members said while firms' price-setting stance had been changing, Japan's CPI inflation was rather unlikely to remain elevated.
Some members said it was appropriate for the bank to continue with the current monetary easing due to difficulty of assessing sustainability of future wage hikes, developments in inflation expectations.
USD/JPY remains pressured
USD/JPY prints mild losses around 141.00 while keeping the previous day’s pullback from the yearly high.
Also read: USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears eye a run to test 141 the figure
