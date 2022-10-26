The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Wednesday offered to purchase more Japanese government bonds (JGBs) across various maturities at its scheduled Open Market Operation (OMO).
Key details
BOJ offers to purchase 575bln yen of 3-5 year JGBs.
BOJ offers to purchase 650bln yen of 5-10 year JGBS.
BOJ offers to purchase 350bln yen of 10-25 year JGBs.
BOJ offers to purchase 150bln yen of >25 year JGBs.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is off the 148.37 daily highs, trading at 148.25, still up 0.25% on the day.
