BoE: How hawkish? - Rabobank

BoE: How hawkish? - RabobankBy Sandeep Kanihama
According to Jane Foley, Senior FX Strategist at Rabobank, while BoE tightening could provide some short-term support for the pound, it could also be a harbinger of a more prolonged period of underperformance by GBP.
Key Quotes
“In recent months the markets have been debating whether the time is right for less stimulus from central banks including the Fed, the ECB, the BoC, the BoE and the Riksbank. Underpinning this speculation has been the strengthening of the global economy and a reduction in excess capacity in many countries. That said, both wage inflation and demand pull price pressures appear benign across the G10.”
“Although the same can be said of the UK, as a result of last year’s post-referendum drop in the value of the pound, cost push inflation is making its presence clear. This is now generating symptoms of a slowing growth in the UK. Despite this, three members of the MPC took the market by surprise in June by voting for an immediate interest rate rise. While the improvement in the global economy will provide a cushion to the UK economy, a BoE interest rate hike could increase the likelihood of a more marked slowdown in growth. Thus, while a BoE tightening could provide some short-term support for the pound, it could also be a harbinger of a more prolonged period of underperformance by GBP which in turn could heighten the risk of stagflation. Against this backdrop, we continue to expect steady rates from the BoE to prevail for some time.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.