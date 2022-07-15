- NASDAQ:BBIG fell by 0.97% during Thursday’s trading session.
- Vinco Ventures announces it has appointed a new co-CEO.
- GameStop’s NFT Marketplace records $3.5 million in transactions.
NASDAQ:BBIG extended its recent struggles on Thursday during another volatile session for the broader markets. Shares of BBIG fell by a further 0.97% and closed the trading day at $1.02. Stocks pulled back on Thursday as investors digested the 9.1% CPI reading from the month of June as well as a less than ideal start to earnings season. All three major averages tumbled early although they managed to erase most of those losses by the closing bell. Overall, the Dow Jones fell by 142 basis points, the S&P 500 dipped by 0.30%, and the NASDAQ posted a small gain of 0.03% during the session.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Vinco Ventures announced an unusual shuffle in their executive office on Thursday as it appointed Ted Farnsworth to the position of co-CEO. The incumbent CEO is Lisa King who will stay on in her current role as CEO of the company. Farnsworth is currently the top executive at the Vinco subsidiary called Zash, and was instrumental in the acquisition of Tik Tok rival, Lomotif, as well as the company AdRizer. The appointment of Farnsworth took effect on June 8th according to the press release.
BBIG stock price
Shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) were trading nearly 7% higher before ultimately closing down by 3.63% on Thursday. CNET released some first week figures for GameStop’s NFT Marketplace that showed that over $3.5 million in transactions had already been completed. While this is good news, GameStop has only made about $67,000 in transaction fees so far. This might seem promising, it is still far behind the leader in the NFT market OpenSea, which has already seen over $17 billion in transactions so far this year.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD extends recovery above parity ahead of key US data
EURUSD has extended its recovery toward 1.0050 during the European trading hours on Friday. The greenback is having a difficult time preserving its strength ahead of Retail Sales data from the US, which could have a significant impact on the Fed's rate outlook.
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.1800
GBP/USD posts modest daily gains above 1.1800 early Friday as market participants move to the sidelines ahead of high-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment helps the British pound hold its ground.
Gold Price struggles near YTD low, further downside remains on the cards
Gold price plunged to a nearly one-year low on Thursday, though showed resilience below $1,700. Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, Relentless USD buying continued weighing heavily on the commodity. Less hawkish remarks by FOMC members helped limit losses ahead of US data.
Bitcoin Price: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!