NASDAQ:BBIG fell by 0.97% during Thursday’s trading session.

Vinco Ventures announces it has appointed a new co-CEO.

GameStop’s NFT Marketplace records $3.5 million in transactions.

NASDAQ:BBIG extended its recent struggles on Thursday during another volatile session for the broader markets. Shares of BBIG fell by a further 0.97% and closed the trading day at $1.02. Stocks pulled back on Thursday as investors digested the 9.1% CPI reading from the month of June as well as a less than ideal start to earnings season. All three major averages tumbled early although they managed to erase most of those losses by the closing bell. Overall, the Dow Jones fell by 142 basis points, the S&P 500 dipped by 0.30%, and the NASDAQ posted a small gain of 0.03% during the session.

Vinco Ventures announced an unusual shuffle in their executive office on Thursday as it appointed Ted Farnsworth to the position of co-CEO. The incumbent CEO is Lisa King who will stay on in her current role as CEO of the company. Farnsworth is currently the top executive at the Vinco subsidiary called Zash, and was instrumental in the acquisition of Tik Tok rival, Lomotif, as well as the company AdRizer. The appointment of Farnsworth took effect on June 8th according to the press release.

Shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) were trading nearly 7% higher before ultimately closing down by 3.63% on Thursday. CNET released some first week figures for GameStop’s NFT Marketplace that showed that over $3.5 million in transactions had already been completed. While this is good news, GameStop has only made about $67,000 in transaction fees so far. This might seem promising, it is still far behind the leader in the NFT market OpenSea, which has already seen over $17 billion in transactions so far this year.