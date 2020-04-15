Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) on Wednesday announced that it left its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% at its April policy meeting. In its policy statement, the BoC reiterated that it stands ready to adjust the scale or duration of its programs if necessary.

Market reaction

With the initial reaction, the USD/CAD pair edged higher and was last seen trading at 1.4090, adding 1.5% on a daily basis.

Additional takeaways

"New provincial bond purchase program of up to C$50 billion, to supplement its provincial money market purchase program."

"Temporarily increasing the amount of treasury bills it acquires at auctions to up to 40%, effective immediately."

"Will continue to purchase at least C$5 billion in government of Canada securities per week in the secondary market."

"Announcing new corporate bond purchase program, in which the bank will acquire up to a total of C$10 billion in investment grade corporate bonds in the secondary market."

"Both the new provincial and corporate bond purchase programs will be put in place in the coming weeks."

"Further enhancing term repo facility to permit funding for up to 24 months."

"The next challenge for markets will be managing increased demand for near-term financing by federal and provincial governments, and businesses and households."