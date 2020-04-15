Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) on Wednesday announced that it left its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% at its April policy meeting. In its policy statement, the BoC reiterated that it stands ready to adjust the scale or duration of its programs if necessary.
Market reaction
With the initial reaction, the USD/CAD pair edged higher and was last seen trading at 1.4090, adding 1.5% on a daily basis.
Additional takeaways
"New provincial bond purchase program of up to C$50 billion, to supplement its provincial money market purchase program."
"Temporarily increasing the amount of treasury bills it acquires at auctions to up to 40%, effective immediately."
"Will continue to purchase at least C$5 billion in government of Canada securities per week in the secondary market."
"Announcing new corporate bond purchase program, in which the bank will acquire up to a total of C$10 billion in investment grade corporate bonds in the secondary market."
"Both the new provincial and corporate bond purchase programs will be put in place in the coming weeks."
"Further enhancing term repo facility to permit funding for up to 24 months."
"The next challenge for markets will be managing increased demand for near-term financing by federal and provincial governments, and businesses and households."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.09 amid damp mood, mixed US retail sales
EUR/USD is below 1.09 as the market mood sours and the safe-haven dollar gains ground. US retail sales missed the headline but beat on core measures. The NY Fed Manufacturing Index collapsed to -78.2
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.25 amid dollar strength, coronavirus concerns
GBP/USD is trading well below 1.25, down over 100 pips. The UK government is considering extending the lockdown and Brexit talks are set to resume. Speculation about the real extent of COVID-19 deaths is rife. US data has been mixed.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced that it left its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% at its April policy meeting.
Gold corrects further from multi-year tops, downside seems limited
Gold refreshed daily lows, around the $1708-07 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any follow-through and quickly bounced back to the $1715 region.
WTI tumbles 3% to fresh 18-year lows near $19.20
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) collapsed to the lowest levels since February 2002 at $19.21 in a matter of a few minutes earlier this Wednesday.